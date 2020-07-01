All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2422 East Sequoia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2422 East Sequoia Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 5:29 PM

2422 East Sequoia Drive

2422 East Sequoia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2422 East Sequoia Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Redwood Estates Markwood South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
**NEW carpet and paint!**

Walking into the home, you will find vaulted ceilings, great light fixtures, and tile flooring. The living room area is large and connects with the dining room which is perfect for entertaining! What makes this area great is that there is a window peak into the backyard! The family room also is connected with the kitchen which gives a more relaxing feeling. The upgraded kitchen is complete with granite countertops, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, extended breakfast nook and an island for more cooking/counter space! The bedrooms have great closet space and carpet flooring. The master bedroom has an extended sitting area, a large bath with double sinks and separate tub & shower! Another great feature is the property has over $6K of custom blinds throughout the entire property! Extremely energy efficient with a roof radiant shield! The backyard is AMAZING with a covered patio, gardens, pavers, timed sprinkler systems, 8' RV gate, and TWO gas lines for BBQ & FIRE PIT, and MORE! Fridge, Washer & Dryer INCLUDED!!! This place will go fast!!! This great home is perfectly located by various family parks and lakes, public schools, the 101, and many other shopping/dining locations. This home features beautiful easy-maintenance desert landscaping with some greenery. The exterior also has nice neutral tone paint with a 2-car garage.

The owner prefers 24-month lease!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 East Sequoia Drive have any available units?
2422 East Sequoia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 East Sequoia Drive have?
Some of 2422 East Sequoia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 East Sequoia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2422 East Sequoia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 East Sequoia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2422 East Sequoia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2422 East Sequoia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2422 East Sequoia Drive offers parking.
Does 2422 East Sequoia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2422 East Sequoia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 East Sequoia Drive have a pool?
No, 2422 East Sequoia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2422 East Sequoia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2422 East Sequoia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 East Sequoia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2422 East Sequoia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College