2422 East Sequoia Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

**NEW carpet and paint!**



Walking into the home, you will find vaulted ceilings, great light fixtures, and tile flooring. The living room area is large and connects with the dining room which is perfect for entertaining! What makes this area great is that there is a window peak into the backyard! The family room also is connected with the kitchen which gives a more relaxing feeling. The upgraded kitchen is complete with granite countertops, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, extended breakfast nook and an island for more cooking/counter space! The bedrooms have great closet space and carpet flooring. The master bedroom has an extended sitting area, a large bath with double sinks and separate tub & shower! Another great feature is the property has over $6K of custom blinds throughout the entire property! Extremely energy efficient with a roof radiant shield! The backyard is AMAZING with a covered patio, gardens, pavers, timed sprinkler systems, 8' RV gate, and TWO gas lines for BBQ & FIRE PIT, and MORE! Fridge, Washer & Dryer INCLUDED!!! This place will go fast!!! This great home is perfectly located by various family parks and lakes, public schools, the 101, and many other shopping/dining locations. This home features beautiful easy-maintenance desert landscaping with some greenery. The exterior also has nice neutral tone paint with a 2-car garage.



The owner prefers 24-month lease!



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.