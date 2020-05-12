2421 W MARLIN Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Beautiful Neighborhood * Single Level Home Over 3000 Sq ft * 4 bedroom & 3 Baths * 4th bedroom with No Closet * Sep Lvg & Fam Rooms * Formal Dining Room & Breakfast Room * Refrig, Washer & Dryer Stay * Very Open Island Kitchen with Granite Counters & Huge Family Room with Media Niche * Tile & Laminate Floors * Ceiling Fans * Jack-N-Jill Bathroom between 2 secondary bedrooms * Huge Master & Huge Master Bath & Closet * Large Covered Patio in backyard with Pebble-Tec Pool & Sep Spa * Grass Area in back yard * Home Warranty In Place