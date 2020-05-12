All apartments in Chandler
Last updated September 8 2019 at 7:14 AM

2421 W MARLIN Drive

2421 West Marlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2421 West Marlin Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Neighborhood * Single Level Home Over 3000 Sq ft * 4 bedroom & 3 Baths * 4th bedroom with No Closet * Sep Lvg & Fam Rooms * Formal Dining Room & Breakfast Room * Refrig, Washer & Dryer Stay * Very Open Island Kitchen with Granite Counters & Huge Family Room with Media Niche * Tile & Laminate Floors * Ceiling Fans * Jack-N-Jill Bathroom between 2 secondary bedrooms * Huge Master & Huge Master Bath & Closet * Large Covered Patio in backyard with Pebble-Tec Pool & Sep Spa * Grass Area in back yard * Home Warranty In Place

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 W MARLIN Drive have any available units?
2421 W MARLIN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 W MARLIN Drive have?
Some of 2421 W MARLIN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 W MARLIN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2421 W MARLIN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 W MARLIN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2421 W MARLIN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2421 W MARLIN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2421 W MARLIN Drive offers parking.
Does 2421 W MARLIN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 W MARLIN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 W MARLIN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2421 W MARLIN Drive has a pool.
Does 2421 W MARLIN Drive have accessible units?
No, 2421 W MARLIN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 W MARLIN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 W MARLIN Drive has units with dishwashers.
