2362 W Binner Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful Chandler location! - Welcome to a beautiful home. Starting with the beautiful curb appeal with sitting area in the front, enter to sky high vaulted ceiling leading into wood-like ceramic tile that flowing into the formal living and dining areas and kitchen. Kitchen has new high end appliances with granite and nice cabinetry. There is a downstairs bedroom and full bath overlooking the pool, fireplace and covered patios. Upstairs has a mega loft with bedrooms all around with ceiling fans. Close to Intel, Microchip, 101 freeway, Chandler mall and more. Covered patio, entertainer's backyard, gazebo spa, outdoor fireplace, salt water pool & BBQ. Pool service included in rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3943907)