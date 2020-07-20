All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2362 W Binner Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2362 W Binner Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

2362 W Binner Drive

2362 West Binner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2362 West Binner Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful Chandler location! - Welcome to a beautiful home. Starting with the beautiful curb appeal with sitting area in the front, enter to sky high vaulted ceiling leading into wood-like ceramic tile that flowing into the formal living and dining areas and kitchen. Kitchen has new high end appliances with granite and nice cabinetry. There is a downstairs bedroom and full bath overlooking the pool, fireplace and covered patios. Upstairs has a mega loft with bedrooms all around with ceiling fans. Close to Intel, Microchip, 101 freeway, Chandler mall and more. Covered patio, entertainer's backyard, gazebo spa, outdoor fireplace, salt water pool & BBQ. Pool service included in rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3943907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2362 W Binner Drive have any available units?
2362 W Binner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2362 W Binner Drive have?
Some of 2362 W Binner Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2362 W Binner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2362 W Binner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2362 W Binner Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2362 W Binner Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2362 W Binner Drive offer parking?
No, 2362 W Binner Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2362 W Binner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2362 W Binner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2362 W Binner Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2362 W Binner Drive has a pool.
Does 2362 W Binner Drive have accessible units?
No, 2362 W Binner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2362 W Binner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2362 W Binner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College