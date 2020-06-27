Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2290 E Wildhorse Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2290 E Wildhorse Pl
Last updated September 5 2019 at 10:13 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2290 E Wildhorse Pl
2290 East Wildhorse Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2290 East Wildhorse Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Pecos Aldea
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 BR w/Den home with good sized yard close proximity to freeways, shopping, entertainment, parks,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2290 E Wildhorse Pl have any available units?
2290 E Wildhorse Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2290 E Wildhorse Pl have?
Some of 2290 E Wildhorse Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2290 E Wildhorse Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2290 E Wildhorse Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2290 E Wildhorse Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2290 E Wildhorse Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2290 E Wildhorse Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2290 E Wildhorse Pl offers parking.
Does 2290 E Wildhorse Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2290 E Wildhorse Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2290 E Wildhorse Pl have a pool?
No, 2290 E Wildhorse Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2290 E Wildhorse Pl have accessible units?
No, 2290 E Wildhorse Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2290 E Wildhorse Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2290 E Wildhorse Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Similar Pages
Chandler 1 Bedrooms
Chandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with Parking
Chandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Octotillo
The Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College