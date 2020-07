2111 E BELLERIVE Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This great home sits on a large lot with a side yard to store a trailer. The split master bedroom is spacious with laminated wood flooring. The master bathroom has dual sinks, a separate shower & soaking tub, & a large walk in closet. The spacious kitchen has a great room feel and plenty of space. The home has upgraded flooring & blinds throughout. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have upgraded flooring, large closets and fans. The backyard has a covered patio, a grass backyard and even a fenced in area perfect for a home garden. Available for immediate occupancy with approval.