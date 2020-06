Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED luxurious fully furnished vacation home has everything and more! 3 fully equipped bedrooms along with 2 and a half bathrooms as well as a TV room featuring a comfortable pull out bed. A modernized and fully upgraded kitchen features a double door fridge with separate vegetable drawers and pull out freezer below. Also found in this gorgeous kitchen is a wall mounted oven and microwave, a 5 burner gas stove and a large sized island. The living room features surround sound, a gas fireplace, and luxury leather furniture. This hope is highly equipped with everything you could ask for and will be sure to provide a high quality experience.The community is privately gated and offers beautiful sights when walking or biking throughout the neighborhood. There are nearby parks for children and your shopping and restaurants are less then a ile away. This home is only 4 miles from freeway access and 2 miles from nearby golf and other activities.



The backyard is what catches your attention and is sure to make you never want to leave. Outdoor dining allows you to enjoy those beautiful Arizona sunsets while also enjoying a show or game on the mounted TV. Venture further outside and find yourself grilling on the built in BBQ or gathering with friends and family around the gas fire pit. Don't hesitate to jump in the sparkling pool and enjoy everything this home has to offer. With a 3 car garage and plenty of drive way parking this home is sure to provide for all groups and families interested. Make this your home today and book now!