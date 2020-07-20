2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

4 Bedrooms Plus Den, 3 Car Garage and PoolAbsolutely gorgeous home--US Homes most popular floorplan--located in amazing Cooper Commons. Painted in warm two-tones. This spacious, split-level home features 4 bedrooms plus 1st floor den, 2 1/2 baths, Vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living rooms, large family room, bonus room with surround sound & ''staging'' area, a private play pool with water feature, 3-Car garage, tile floors, ceiling fans. Split Master bedroom has his/her vanities & sink, garden tub, large shower and spacious WIC. Backyard has lawn and small gardening area and RV gate. Located in cozy suburb with large park, biking/walking paths and easy access to shopping, schools, medical, freeways and recreation. Pet Policy: ONE SMALL ADULT DOG (25 pounds). No cats