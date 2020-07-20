All apartments in Chandler
Chandler, AZ
2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive

2085 East Buena Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2085 East Buena Vista Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedrooms Plus Den, 3 Car Garage and PoolAbsolutely gorgeous home--US Homes most popular floorplan--located in amazing Cooper Commons. Painted in warm two-tones. This spacious, split-level home features 4 bedrooms plus 1st floor den, 2 1/2 baths, Vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living rooms, large family room, bonus room with surround sound & ''staging'' area, a private play pool with water feature, 3-Car garage, tile floors, ceiling fans. Split Master bedroom has his/her vanities & sink, garden tub, large shower and spacious WIC. Backyard has lawn and small gardening area and RV gate. Located in cozy suburb with large park, biking/walking paths and easy access to shopping, schools, medical, freeways and recreation. Pet Policy: ONE SMALL ADULT DOG (25 pounds). No cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive have any available units?
2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive have?
Some of 2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2085 E BUENA VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
