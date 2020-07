Amenities

DONT MISS OUT ON THIS HIDDEN GEM IN A GATED COMMUNITY RIGHT NEXT TO OCOTILLO GOLF COURSE! OFFERS COMMUNITY POOL/SPA AND REC CENTER~ 2ND LARGEST LOT IN THE COMMUNITY~ NEW PAINT AND TILE DOWNSTAIRS~ REMODELLED KITCHEN WITH ALL NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BACKSPLASH, & APPLIANCES~ LIVING AREA DOWNSTAIRS W/ SURROUND SOUND & HUGE LOFT UPSTAIRS FOR ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE~HUGE MASTER BEDROOM & CLOSET~ 3 CAR GARAGE~ LARGE BACKYARD WITH PLAY AREA~ IN DESIREABLE CHANDLER SCHOOL DISTRICT!