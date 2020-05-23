All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1965 E Crescent Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1965 E Crescent Way
Last updated May 17 2020 at 7:24 AM

1965 E Crescent Way

1965 East Crescent Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1965 East Crescent Place, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
STUNNING 3764 square foot NEWER home in Calabria * This home offers all the bells and whistles! OPEN OVER-SIZED kitchen with Island, Granite Counters, Tons of cabinets & counters, Stainless Steel B/I microwave, oven & Refrigerator, Gas range with vent and HUGE walk-in pantry * Each bedroom boasts it's own walk-in closet * Double glass doors leading into Den * HUGE great room * Formal dining/Breakfast area off kitchen leading to covered patio for entertainers * Desk center off kitchen * B/I full wall shoe cubby & bench off 3 car tandem garage * HUGE Master suite downstairs with separate garden tub & over-sized shower * HUGE loft upstairs & recessed area for 2nd desk/work center * FULL hall bath with double sinks * Jack & Jill bathroom set-up between two bedrooms with each having their own sink * BIG backyard with POOL, custom landscaping * Beautiful Cobblestone covered patio, walk-way and front porch * Available after May 8th * POOL & LANDSCAPE SERVICE INCLUDED * Don't miss this amazing home call Robin at MBA Real Estate for more details 480-254-9366 $40 application fee per adult $200 admin fee due at move-in 4% monthly tax/admin fee $3450 security deposit for qualified tenant $250 fee per pet with owner approval (small dog only)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 E Crescent Way have any available units?
1965 E Crescent Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1965 E Crescent Way have?
Some of 1965 E Crescent Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 E Crescent Way currently offering any rent specials?
1965 E Crescent Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 E Crescent Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1965 E Crescent Way is pet friendly.
Does 1965 E Crescent Way offer parking?
Yes, 1965 E Crescent Way offers parking.
Does 1965 E Crescent Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 E Crescent Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 E Crescent Way have a pool?
Yes, 1965 E Crescent Way has a pool.
Does 1965 E Crescent Way have accessible units?
No, 1965 E Crescent Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 E Crescent Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1965 E Crescent Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College