1965 E Crescent Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

STUNNING 3764 square foot NEWER home in Calabria * This home offers all the bells and whistles! OPEN OVER-SIZED kitchen with Island, Granite Counters, Tons of cabinets & counters, Stainless Steel B/I microwave, oven & Refrigerator, Gas range with vent and HUGE walk-in pantry * Each bedroom boasts it's own walk-in closet * Double glass doors leading into Den * HUGE great room * Formal dining/Breakfast area off kitchen leading to covered patio for entertainers * Desk center off kitchen * B/I full wall shoe cubby & bench off 3 car tandem garage * HUGE Master suite downstairs with separate garden tub & over-sized shower * HUGE loft upstairs & recessed area for 2nd desk/work center * FULL hall bath with double sinks * Jack & Jill bathroom set-up between two bedrooms with each having their own sink * BIG backyard with POOL, custom landscaping * Beautiful Cobblestone covered patio, walk-way and front porch * Available after May 8th * POOL & LANDSCAPE SERVICE INCLUDED * Don't miss this amazing home call Robin at MBA Real Estate for more details 480-254-9366 $40 application fee per adult $200 admin fee due at move-in 4% monthly tax/admin fee $3450 security deposit for qualified tenant $250 fee per pet with owner approval (small dog only)