Chandler, AZ
1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way
Last updated May 4 2020 at 2:31 AM

1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way

1960 West Yellowstone Way · (480) 779-6151
Location

1960 West Yellowstone Way, Chandler, AZ 85248

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1953 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
NO PETS NO SMOKING! HOME located in highly sought after master planned community of Ocotillo. This gated lake community features a pool, spa, play area, and community garden! 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms! Home on a street facing lot with gorgeous curb appeal. Nearby golf course, Village Health Spa, and easy access to 202 Freeway. This beautiful home offers a magnificent kitchen, spacious Great Room, dining area, half bath on the first floor. The master suite features a walk-in closet and a bath perfect for creating a tranquil space. Upgrades include espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, two toned paint, framed vanity mirrors, wood rail staircase as well as nicely upgraded tile and carpet! Saltless Water Softener!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way have any available units?
1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way have?
Some of 1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way currently offering any rent specials?
1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way pet-friendly?
No, 1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way offer parking?
No, 1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way does not offer parking.
Does 1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way have a pool?
Yes, 1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way has a pool.
Does 1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way have accessible units?
No, 1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way has units with dishwashers.
