1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden pool bbq/grill hot tub

NO PETS NO SMOKING! HOME located in highly sought after master planned community of Ocotillo. This gated lake community features a pool, spa, play area, and community garden! 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms! Home on a street facing lot with gorgeous curb appeal. Nearby golf course, Village Health Spa, and easy access to 202 Freeway. This beautiful home offers a magnificent kitchen, spacious Great Room, dining area, half bath on the first floor. The master suite features a walk-in closet and a bath perfect for creating a tranquil space. Upgrades include espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, two toned paint, framed vanity mirrors, wood rail staircase as well as nicely upgraded tile and carpet! Saltless Water Softener!