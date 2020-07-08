All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1942 S SYCAMORE Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1942 S SYCAMORE Place
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:41 AM

1942 S SYCAMORE Place

1942 South Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1942 South Sycamore Street, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
new construction
Located just north of Ocotillo with easy access to the 202 freeway, Chandler Mall, Intel, grocery stores, and restaurants. This like-new home has everything you need! Stainless appliances, upgraded flooring, upgraded counter tops, custom back-splash, white cabinets in the kitchen, two-tone interior paint, upgraded interior doors & washer & dryer included. The community pool is a few short steps away and the HOA takes care of front yard landscaping. Backyard is easy maintenance with artificial turf and desert landscaping. Prefer no pets. Landlord approval for any pet requests. No cats due to allergies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 S SYCAMORE Place have any available units?
1942 S SYCAMORE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1942 S SYCAMORE Place have?
Some of 1942 S SYCAMORE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 S SYCAMORE Place currently offering any rent specials?
1942 S SYCAMORE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 S SYCAMORE Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1942 S SYCAMORE Place is pet friendly.
Does 1942 S SYCAMORE Place offer parking?
Yes, 1942 S SYCAMORE Place offers parking.
Does 1942 S SYCAMORE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1942 S SYCAMORE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 S SYCAMORE Place have a pool?
Yes, 1942 S SYCAMORE Place has a pool.
Does 1942 S SYCAMORE Place have accessible units?
No, 1942 S SYCAMORE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 S SYCAMORE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1942 S SYCAMORE Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College