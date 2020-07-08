1942 S SYCAMORE Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool new construction

Located just north of Ocotillo with easy access to the 202 freeway, Chandler Mall, Intel, grocery stores, and restaurants. This like-new home has everything you need! Stainless appliances, upgraded flooring, upgraded counter tops, custom back-splash, white cabinets in the kitchen, two-tone interior paint, upgraded interior doors & washer & dryer included. The community pool is a few short steps away and the HOA takes care of front yard landscaping. Backyard is easy maintenance with artificial turf and desert landscaping. Prefer no pets. Landlord approval for any pet requests. No cats due to allergies.