Chandler, AZ
1919 N Jay St
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

1919 N Jay St

1919 North Jay Street · No Longer Available
Location

1919 North Jay Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute and cozy home on a Chandler cul de sac. Home features 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms on a large lot with RV gate and no HOA. Spacious kitchen with newly resurfaced countertops and appliances and living room featuring a cozy fireplace. *Fridge in garage in as-is condition
Property Available 11/22/19

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1100
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 11/22/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 N Jay St have any available units?
1919 N Jay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 N Jay St have?
Some of 1919 N Jay St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 N Jay St currently offering any rent specials?
1919 N Jay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 N Jay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1919 N Jay St is pet friendly.
Does 1919 N Jay St offer parking?
Yes, 1919 N Jay St offers parking.
Does 1919 N Jay St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 N Jay St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 N Jay St have a pool?
No, 1919 N Jay St does not have a pool.
Does 1919 N Jay St have accessible units?
No, 1919 N Jay St does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 N Jay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 N Jay St does not have units with dishwashers.

