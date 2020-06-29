1919 N Jay St

Amenities

Cute and cozy home on a Chandler cul de sac. Home features 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms on a large lot with RV gate and no HOA. Spacious kitchen with newly resurfaced countertops and appliances and living room featuring a cozy fireplace. *Fridge in garage in as-is condition

Property Available 11/22/19



Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1100

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 11/22/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

