1900 W PARK Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the gated community of Pennington Place! Heading inside, a bedroom will greet you with double doors that can be transformed into an at-home office. The family room flows into the kitchen for ease of conversation while cooking. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, sparkling white appliances, and ample cabinet space. This split floor plan gives the master added privacy. With vaulted ceilings keeping it light and bright and a full private bath, the master retreat will check all your boxes. Out back, you have a covered patio and artificial grass.