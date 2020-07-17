All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 9 2020

1900 W PARK Place

1900 West Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

1900 West Park Place, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the gated community of Pennington Place! Heading inside, a bedroom will greet you with double doors that can be transformed into an at-home office. The family room flows into the kitchen for ease of conversation while cooking. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, sparkling white appliances, and ample cabinet space. This split floor plan gives the master added privacy. With vaulted ceilings keeping it light and bright and a full private bath, the master retreat will check all your boxes. Out back, you have a covered patio and artificial grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 W PARK Place have any available units?
1900 W PARK Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 W PARK Place have?
Some of 1900 W PARK Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 W PARK Place currently offering any rent specials?
1900 W PARK Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 W PARK Place pet-friendly?
No, 1900 W PARK Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1900 W PARK Place offer parking?
Yes, 1900 W PARK Place offers parking.
Does 1900 W PARK Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 W PARK Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 W PARK Place have a pool?
No, 1900 W PARK Place does not have a pool.
Does 1900 W PARK Place have accessible units?
No, 1900 W PARK Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 W PARK Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 W PARK Place has units with dishwashers.
