1900 N Jay St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07a556a060 ---- You won\'t want to miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great Chandler location. This very well maintained home is move-in ready From the beautiful tile floors, the front yard courtyard, the den with french door entry, and the updated kitchen with beautiful cabinets and stainless steel appliances- this home is a must see! The spacious master bedroom en suite features a double sinks, linen closet, tub/shower combo, and lots of closet space. Come take a look before someone else leases this gem! Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.5% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet (subject to owner approval) Security deposit equal to the asking rent Washer/Dryer In Unit