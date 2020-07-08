All apartments in Chandler
1900 N Jay St
Last updated June 8 2019 at 9:56 PM

1900 N Jay St

1900 North Jay Street · No Longer Available
Location

1900 North Jay Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07a556a060 ---- You won\'t want to miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great Chandler location. This very well maintained home is move-in ready From the beautiful tile floors, the front yard courtyard, the den with french door entry, and the updated kitchen with beautiful cabinets and stainless steel appliances- this home is a must see! The spacious master bedroom en suite features a double sinks, linen closet, tub/shower combo, and lots of closet space. Come take a look before someone else leases this gem! Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.5% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet (subject to owner approval) Security deposit equal to the asking rent Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 N Jay St have any available units?
1900 N Jay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 N Jay St have?
Some of 1900 N Jay St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 N Jay St currently offering any rent specials?
1900 N Jay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 N Jay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 N Jay St is pet friendly.
Does 1900 N Jay St offer parking?
No, 1900 N Jay St does not offer parking.
Does 1900 N Jay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 N Jay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 N Jay St have a pool?
No, 1900 N Jay St does not have a pool.
Does 1900 N Jay St have accessible units?
No, 1900 N Jay St does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 N Jay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 N Jay St does not have units with dishwashers.

