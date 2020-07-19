1821 W. Azalea Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom/2 Bath Home w/pool - backs to Ocotillo Golf Course! - Water and Golf course views in highly desirable Ocotillo Golf Resort. Open split master floor plan with tile throughout the home. Master features large bay window and door to patio. Master bath has large shower and a soaker tub. Fourth bedroom has double door entry and can function as den or office. Kitchen has granite counter tops, double oven and large breakfast bar. It opens to family room and looks out on gorgeous view of backyard. Fireplace, surround sound, water softener. Three car garage with a lot of cabinets and work station. Large outdoor patio with a sparkling pool and beautiful views!



Security Deposit $2395

Cleaning Fee: $275

Pet Fee: $250.00 (if applicable, we do not allow Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, or Chow Chows)



Click APPLY NOW! $40 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application a $500 earnest deposit & $195 admin fee are due within 48 hrs.



Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).



