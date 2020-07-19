All apartments in Chandler
1821 W. Azalea Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1821 W. Azalea Drive

1821 West Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1821 West Azalea Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom/2 Bath Home w/pool - backs to Ocotillo Golf Course! - Water and Golf course views in highly desirable Ocotillo Golf Resort. Open split master floor plan with tile throughout the home. Master features large bay window and door to patio. Master bath has large shower and a soaker tub. Fourth bedroom has double door entry and can function as den or office. Kitchen has granite counter tops, double oven and large breakfast bar. It opens to family room and looks out on gorgeous view of backyard. Fireplace, surround sound, water softener. Three car garage with a lot of cabinets and work station. Large outdoor patio with a sparkling pool and beautiful views!

Security Deposit $2395
Cleaning Fee: $275
Pet Fee: $250.00 (if applicable, we do not allow Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, or Chow Chows)

Click APPLY NOW! $40 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application a $500 earnest deposit & $195 admin fee are due within 48 hrs.

Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).

(RLNE4538068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 W. Azalea Drive have any available units?
1821 W. Azalea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 W. Azalea Drive have?
Some of 1821 W. Azalea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 W. Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1821 W. Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 W. Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 W. Azalea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1821 W. Azalea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1821 W. Azalea Drive offers parking.
Does 1821 W. Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 W. Azalea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 W. Azalea Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1821 W. Azalea Drive has a pool.
Does 1821 W. Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 1821 W. Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 W. Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 W. Azalea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
