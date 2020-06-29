1777 W OCOTILLO Road

Amenities
Wonderful Santa Barbara Style 4 Bedrrom & Loft with 4.5 Baths & 3 Car Garage on a Lakefront Lot! 2 Master Suites with 1 on 1st Floor and 2nd Large Master upstairs, both with Walkin Closets! Tile Floors in all the Traffic Areas and Carpet in the Bedrooms! Gorgeous Kitchen with Alder Cabinets, Granite counters and stainless steel Appliances! Large Great Room open to Eat in Kitchen and Dining Room! Lots of Windows with Great Lake views! Close to Wonderful Community Heated Pool and Spa overlooking Lake!***Rent includes Water, Sewer+ Trash*