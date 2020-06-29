All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1773 E GERONIMO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1773 E GERONIMO Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

1773 E GERONIMO Street

1773 East Geronimo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1773 East Geronimo Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Multiple Applications Received Adorable home in Chandler! This two bedroom home has a two car garage, desert landscape in front. The great room has a fireplace, spacious dining area, eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet/counter space. Each bedroom has access to a full bathroom, ceiling fans and plush carpet throughout. The garage has a washer/dryer and access to the backyard. Patio access through the kitchen, paved with red bricks. This cute home will go fast, make it your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1773 E GERONIMO Street have any available units?
1773 E GERONIMO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1773 E GERONIMO Street have?
Some of 1773 E GERONIMO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1773 E GERONIMO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1773 E GERONIMO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1773 E GERONIMO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1773 E GERONIMO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1773 E GERONIMO Street offer parking?
Yes, 1773 E GERONIMO Street offers parking.
Does 1773 E GERONIMO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1773 E GERONIMO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1773 E GERONIMO Street have a pool?
No, 1773 E GERONIMO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1773 E GERONIMO Street have accessible units?
No, 1773 E GERONIMO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1773 E GERONIMO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1773 E GERONIMO Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College