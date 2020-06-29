1773 E GERONIMO Street

Amenities

Multiple Applications Received Adorable home in Chandler! This two bedroom home has a two car garage, desert landscape in front. The great room has a fireplace, spacious dining area, eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet/counter space. Each bedroom has access to a full bathroom, ceiling fans and plush carpet throughout. The garage has a washer/dryer and access to the backyard. Patio access through the kitchen, paved with red bricks. This cute home will go fast, make it your new home today!