Chandler, AZ
1731 W Flamingo Dr
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

1731 W Flamingo Dr

1731 West Flamingo Drive · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Luxury Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

1731 West Flamingo Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Stonefield

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1731 W Flamingo Dr Available 05/01/20 Exquisite Chandler 4 bed 3 bath home with Community Pool!! - Charming 4 bed 3 baths, 2 level home in respected Chandler community with Community Pool. Spacious floorplan offers 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with great room and loft. Exquisite kitchen offers upgraded cabinetry, gas range, beautiful granite countertops, and a large island in the kitchen. Good size backyard!! All appliances included!! Community pool/park!! Lots of open Green spaces!! Pet-Friendly!! Lots of Stores and restaurants within walking distance. Proximity to Price Corridor Employers, Intel, Wells Fargo, CHW, 101, 202, I-10 freeways, Top Rated Chandler, Kyrene & Basis Schools.

(RLNE4380006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 W Flamingo Dr have any available units?
1731 W Flamingo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 W Flamingo Dr have?
Some of 1731 W Flamingo Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 W Flamingo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1731 W Flamingo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 W Flamingo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1731 W Flamingo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1731 W Flamingo Dr offer parking?
No, 1731 W Flamingo Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1731 W Flamingo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 W Flamingo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 W Flamingo Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1731 W Flamingo Dr has a pool.
Does 1731 W Flamingo Dr have accessible units?
No, 1731 W Flamingo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 W Flamingo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 W Flamingo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

