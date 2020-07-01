Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool range

Unit Amenities granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

1731 W Flamingo Dr Available 05/01/20 Exquisite Chandler 4 bed 3 bath home with Community Pool!! - Charming 4 bed 3 baths, 2 level home in respected Chandler community with Community Pool. Spacious floorplan offers 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with great room and loft. Exquisite kitchen offers upgraded cabinetry, gas range, beautiful granite countertops, and a large island in the kitchen. Good size backyard!! All appliances included!! Community pool/park!! Lots of open Green spaces!! Pet-Friendly!! Lots of Stores and restaurants within walking distance. Proximity to Price Corridor Employers, Intel, Wells Fargo, CHW, 101, 202, I-10 freeways, Top Rated Chandler, Kyrene & Basis Schools.



(RLNE4380006)