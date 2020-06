Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage key fob access

Fantastic opportunity to rent in a great location with a gated pool! This well kept home includes new flooring, fresh paint in every room, upgraded bathrooms with new faucets, new washer and dryer, Nest thermostats, a covered patio, raised garden bed, keyless entry with security door, large master walk in closet with built in shelves, dog and cats allowed- dog door and cat door to garage cabinet for litter box in laundry room. Rent includes pool service.