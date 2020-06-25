All apartments in Chandler
1685 W Enfield Way
1685 W Enfield Way

1685 West Enfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

1685 West Enfield Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
The Vineyards of Chandler

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Meticulously maintained home facing North/South on a corner lot. Gently lived in an ready for a new Tenant! Tastefully upgraded kitchen and the flooring was carefully planned with tile in the high traffic areas.Neutral tones throughout make it easy to decorate and feel like home. Make the cook comfortable with the Granite island in the kitchen and the built-in bar-b-que with a gas connection. Control the temperature while away with the Nest Thermostat and feel secure by utilizing the built in security system (monitoring is extra). Spend more time enjoying the weather and home with the landscaping service included on this rental! No pets, No Smoking. Hurry on this one!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1685 W Enfield Way have any available units?
1685 W Enfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1685 W Enfield Way have?
Some of 1685 W Enfield Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1685 W Enfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
1685 W Enfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1685 W Enfield Way pet-friendly?
No, 1685 W Enfield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1685 W Enfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 1685 W Enfield Way offers parking.
Does 1685 W Enfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1685 W Enfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1685 W Enfield Way have a pool?
No, 1685 W Enfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 1685 W Enfield Way have accessible units?
No, 1685 W Enfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1685 W Enfield Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1685 W Enfield Way has units with dishwashers.
