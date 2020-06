Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

This is not your typical rental. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Very well maintained, plantation shutters throughout, light dimmers in every room. The master bedroom has private access to the back yard covered patio. This easy to show home has many features like split floor plan, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. The community features a community pool and tennis courts. This home won't last long.