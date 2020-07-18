All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1610 S SYCAMORE Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1610 S SYCAMORE Place
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

1610 S SYCAMORE Place

1610 South Sycamore Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

1610 South Sycamore Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Pecos Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Water front home. Owner may consider a sooner move-in. Newly remodeled in Prestigious Pecos Ranch. New paint, New counters, refinished cabinets, stainless steel appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms and a large loft. Lush views from each room. Master bedroom balcony has the most serene view of the expansive lake. You will feel like you are on a perpetual holiday in this beautiful home. Nicely maintained with soft water system, lots of gleaming Italian tiles, newer carpet, picture windows, you will love everything that this home has to offer. Furniture is negotiable (for rent/sale). Unbeatable location in reputable school districts, close to the Mall, 101, Intel, Wells Fargo, Microchip, Hospitals, 202, restaurants and shopping. NO CATS. Washer and Dryer available at terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 S SYCAMORE Place have any available units?
1610 S SYCAMORE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 S SYCAMORE Place have?
Some of 1610 S SYCAMORE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 S SYCAMORE Place currently offering any rent specials?
1610 S SYCAMORE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 S SYCAMORE Place pet-friendly?
No, 1610 S SYCAMORE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1610 S SYCAMORE Place offer parking?
Yes, 1610 S SYCAMORE Place offers parking.
Does 1610 S SYCAMORE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 S SYCAMORE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 S SYCAMORE Place have a pool?
No, 1610 S SYCAMORE Place does not have a pool.
Does 1610 S SYCAMORE Place have accessible units?
No, 1610 S SYCAMORE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 S SYCAMORE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 S SYCAMORE Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College