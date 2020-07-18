1610 S SYCAMORE Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Water front home. Owner may consider a sooner move-in. Newly remodeled in Prestigious Pecos Ranch. New paint, New counters, refinished cabinets, stainless steel appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms and a large loft. Lush views from each room. Master bedroom balcony has the most serene view of the expansive lake. You will feel like you are on a perpetual holiday in this beautiful home. Nicely maintained with soft water system, lots of gleaming Italian tiles, newer carpet, picture windows, you will love everything that this home has to offer. Furniture is negotiable (for rent/sale). Unbeatable location in reputable school districts, close to the Mall, 101, Intel, Wells Fargo, Microchip, Hospitals, 202, restaurants and shopping. NO CATS. Washer and Dryer available at terms.