1604 S. Villas Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court

FABULOUS SUNSETS FROM YOUR BACK PATIO OVERLOOKING LAKE! - GREAT FOR BBQ'S & ENTERTAINING! LAKE VIEWS from nearly every window, lots of sunlight. Large kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets. Granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances. Laundry is on the 1st floor. First floor is all tile with a huge living room, family room, formal dining room and eat in kitchen. Carpet is all new up stairs where you have 4 oversized bedrooms including the master suite that has a walk out deck to look onto the lake. Upgrades are all over the place in this house and you'll love coming home. Rent plus 1.5% tax, $9.50 renters insurance and $30 monthly admin fee. Due when approved-Security deposit $2500 plus $150 initial admin fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4324623)