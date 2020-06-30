1584 E Aloe Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking playground garage

This move in ready, desirable split floor plan needs nothing. Newer Exterior Paint to include the exterior wall to match the home. Customneutral interior paint, upgraded kitchen w/Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops with glass and travertine backsplash, huge stainless steel sink.Upgraded light fixtures, fans. Fire pit in the beautiful professionally landscaped back yard. Newly painted Garage has built in cabinetsHome is near green belt with children's playground, chandler city park and SanTan loop 202. Sprouts, Starbucks, Nextar, Fry's Grocery and othershops are all near by. One of the best school district and awesome neighborhood. Do not miss this one.