Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

1584 E Aloe Place

1584 East Aloe Place · No Longer Available
Location

1584 East Aloe Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Saguaro Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
garage
This move in ready, desirable split floor plan needs nothing. Newer Exterior Paint to include the exterior wall to match the home. Customneutral interior paint, upgraded kitchen w/Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops with glass and travertine backsplash, huge stainless steel sink.Upgraded light fixtures, fans. Fire pit in the beautiful professionally landscaped back yard. Newly painted Garage has built in cabinetsHome is near green belt with children's playground, chandler city park and SanTan loop 202. Sprouts, Starbucks, Nextar, Fry's Grocery and othershops are all near by. One of the best school district and awesome neighborhood. Do not miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1584 E Aloe Place have any available units?
1584 E Aloe Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1584 E Aloe Place have?
Some of 1584 E Aloe Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1584 E Aloe Place currently offering any rent specials?
1584 E Aloe Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1584 E Aloe Place pet-friendly?
No, 1584 E Aloe Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1584 E Aloe Place offer parking?
Yes, 1584 E Aloe Place offers parking.
Does 1584 E Aloe Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1584 E Aloe Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1584 E Aloe Place have a pool?
No, 1584 E Aloe Place does not have a pool.
Does 1584 E Aloe Place have accessible units?
No, 1584 E Aloe Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1584 E Aloe Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1584 E Aloe Place has units with dishwashers.

