1561 S Halsted Dr

Unbelievable Location!!! Absolutely Stunning & Completely Remodeled and Updated featuring 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms in prime Location with Easy access to Loop 202. Features an Open Great Room with Newer upgraded Carpet. Large Kitchen W/ Island, Corian Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Tile in all the Right Places. Large pantry with Washer and Dryer. Upstairs features Loft with Wood Flooring. Large Master, Walk in Closet, Double Sinks and Ceramic Tub/Shower combo. Two nice sized Secondary Bedrooms. Cozy easy care Front and Back Yard with Covered Patio!

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,812.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

