1560 W Cindy St

Lovely open 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Chandler in Mission Tierra neighborhood, easy access to 202 and 101 close to great shopping and restaurants. Vaulted ceilings with plantation shutters on all the windows! All appliances included. Backyard is spacious with fire pit, hot tub, and area for grass (firepit and hot tub are as is currently not in use.) Large master bedroom suite with walk in closet, garden tub, walk in shower, and dual sinks. This house could be your next home! Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.