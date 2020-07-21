All apartments in Chandler
1560 W Cindy St
1560 W Cindy St

1560 West Cindy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1560 West Cindy Street, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

walk in closets
fire pit
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
hot tub
Lovely open 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Chandler in Mission Tierra neighborhood, easy access to 202 and 101 close to great shopping and restaurants. Vaulted ceilings with plantation shutters on all the windows! All appliances included. Backyard is spacious with fire pit, hot tub, and area for grass (firepit and hot tub are as is currently not in use.) Large master bedroom suite with walk in closet, garden tub, walk in shower, and dual sinks. This house could be your next home! Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 W Cindy St have any available units?
1560 W Cindy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1560 W Cindy St have?
Some of 1560 W Cindy St's amenities include walk in closets, fire pit, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 W Cindy St currently offering any rent specials?
1560 W Cindy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 W Cindy St pet-friendly?
No, 1560 W Cindy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1560 W Cindy St offer parking?
No, 1560 W Cindy St does not offer parking.
Does 1560 W Cindy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 W Cindy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 W Cindy St have a pool?
No, 1560 W Cindy St does not have a pool.
Does 1560 W Cindy St have accessible units?
No, 1560 W Cindy St does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 W Cindy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 W Cindy St does not have units with dishwashers.
