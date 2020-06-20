1525 W Pelican Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

What a great home! The main feature to this house is the openness of it. There is a very large kitchen that is open to a generously sized great room. This is a great floor plan for those who want to entertain of families who want to enjoy one main living space. Generously sized formal dining room that offers more space for entertaining + bringing those you care about together. Another rare find is 3 FULL bathrooms. The master bedroom is split from the secondary rooms offers privacy. There are two bedrooms with a full bath close to each other as well. At the front of the house is another full bedroom, full bathroom set up which could be great for guests/mother in law. Backyard is fully landscaped and features view fencing! COMMUNITY POOL! Call OR text for more info Tracy Blackmon, Realtor, BlackHawk Property Management 602-814-0677