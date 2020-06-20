All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1525 W Pelican Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1525 W Pelican Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1525 W Pelican Ct

1525 West Pelican Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1525 West Pelican Court, Chandler, AZ 85286
Stonefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
What a great home! The main feature to this house is the openness of it. There is a very large kitchen that is open to a generously sized great room. This is a great floor plan for those who want to entertain of families who want to enjoy one main living space. Generously sized formal dining room that offers more space for entertaining + bringing those you care about together. Another rare find is 3 FULL bathrooms. The master bedroom is split from the secondary rooms offers privacy. There are two bedrooms with a full bath close to each other as well. At the front of the house is another full bedroom, full bathroom set up which could be great for guests/mother in law. Backyard is fully landscaped and features view fencing! COMMUNITY POOL! Call OR text for more info Tracy Blackmon, Realtor, BlackHawk Property Management 602-814-0677

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 W Pelican Ct have any available units?
1525 W Pelican Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 W Pelican Ct have?
Some of 1525 W Pelican Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 W Pelican Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1525 W Pelican Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 W Pelican Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1525 W Pelican Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1525 W Pelican Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1525 W Pelican Ct does offer parking.
Does 1525 W Pelican Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 W Pelican Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 W Pelican Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1525 W Pelican Ct has a pool.
Does 1525 W Pelican Ct have accessible units?
No, 1525 W Pelican Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 W Pelican Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 W Pelican Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College