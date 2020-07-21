All apartments in Chandler
Last updated August 16 2019

152 W. Aster Dr.

152 West Aster Drive
Location

152 West Aster Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Aster house - Property Id: 133174

Beautiful 2 story family home in highly desired neighborhood. Kitchen features beautiful upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, island, and breakfast nook that opens up to the great room. Also downstairs is formal dining, an office/den, and a bath. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Come see this amazing master bedroom! Spacious in every way. Master bath features separate sitting tub and shower, his and hers sinks, and a huge walk through closet that you must see. The master also has a sliding door entry to an expansive second floor deck. Enjoy the back yard under an Extended covered patio and easily maintained yard with garden area. Close to Ocotillo golf course, shopping and freeways!
Property Id 133174

No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 W. Aster Dr. have any available units?
152 W. Aster Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 W. Aster Dr. have?
Some of 152 W. Aster Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 W. Aster Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
152 W. Aster Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 W. Aster Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 152 W. Aster Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 152 W. Aster Dr. offer parking?
No, 152 W. Aster Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 152 W. Aster Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 W. Aster Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 W. Aster Dr. have a pool?
No, 152 W. Aster Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 152 W. Aster Dr. have accessible units?
No, 152 W. Aster Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 152 W. Aster Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 W. Aster Dr. has units with dishwashers.
