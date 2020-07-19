All apartments in Chandler
151 E BLUEJAY Drive
151 E BLUEJAY Drive

151 E Bluejay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

151 E Bluejay Dr, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Stunning- NEWER Home. COMMUNITY POOL. Contemporary in the heart of Chandler. 3 spacious bedrooms with a large LOFT and 2.5 bathrooms. Outfitted with a contemporary pallet of white and grays. Tall 42'' upgraded white cabinetry with hardware, granite counter tops, smoke gray subway back splash, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, side by side refrigerator. 12X24 stack laid tile throughout first level and in the bathrooms and laundry at 2nd floor. Wood shutters, custom paint, ceiling fans and tall baseboards throughout. Tankless water heater - Energy Star home! Backyard features a double size covered patio completed with pavers, fans, palm trees and and irrigation timed system. Master suite is spacious and bright with a tremendous master bathroom with separate shower, tub, toilet room and huge walk-in closet. Large loft upstairs can easily serve as a 2nd family room or a private retreat. 2 additional secondary bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom which has double sinks. Conveniently located laundry room near all the bedrooms comes with a brand new washer and dryer. State of the art AC thermostat with mobile control capability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 E BLUEJAY Drive have any available units?
151 E BLUEJAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 E BLUEJAY Drive have?
Some of 151 E BLUEJAY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 E BLUEJAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
151 E BLUEJAY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 E BLUEJAY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 151 E BLUEJAY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 151 E BLUEJAY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 151 E BLUEJAY Drive offers parking.
Does 151 E BLUEJAY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 E BLUEJAY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 E BLUEJAY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 151 E BLUEJAY Drive has a pool.
Does 151 E BLUEJAY Drive have accessible units?
No, 151 E BLUEJAY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 151 E BLUEJAY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 E BLUEJAY Drive has units with dishwashers.
