151 E BLUEJAY Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Stunning- NEWER Home. COMMUNITY POOL. Contemporary in the heart of Chandler. 3 spacious bedrooms with a large LOFT and 2.5 bathrooms. Outfitted with a contemporary pallet of white and grays. Tall 42'' upgraded white cabinetry with hardware, granite counter tops, smoke gray subway back splash, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, side by side refrigerator. 12X24 stack laid tile throughout first level and in the bathrooms and laundry at 2nd floor. Wood shutters, custom paint, ceiling fans and tall baseboards throughout. Tankless water heater - Energy Star home! Backyard features a double size covered patio completed with pavers, fans, palm trees and and irrigation timed system. Master suite is spacious and bright with a tremendous master bathroom with separate shower, tub, toilet room and huge walk-in closet. Large loft upstairs can easily serve as a 2nd family room or a private retreat. 2 additional secondary bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom which has double sinks. Conveniently located laundry room near all the bedrooms comes with a brand new washer and dryer. State of the art AC thermostat with mobile control capability.