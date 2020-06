Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Chandler. North facing covered patio with a relaxing yard that backs to park. Inside has tile floors and island kitchen, shutters through out and direct entrance to home from garage. Master bathroom has views to park, separate garden size tub and shower, double vanity and a very large closet. Community features include walking/biking path, pool & spa with a ramada.