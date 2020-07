1370 E SAN CARLOS Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

SPECTACULAR EXECUTIVE ENTERTAINING HOME!!! ASTOUNDING CURB APPEAL, FLAGSTONE WALKWAY, COLORFUL FLOWERBEDS, DECORATIVE LANDSCAPING WALL AND DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY! PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP EXUDES THROUGHOUT THIS BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS RESIDENCE. ELEGANT UPGRADES THROUGHOUT, FRAMED WINDOWS, SHUTTERS, CUSTOM FIREPLACE JUST TO MENTION A FEW. FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE GOURMET KITCHEN INCLUDING GRANITE COUNTERS, DOUBLE OVENS, ISLAND COOKTOP AND CABINETS GALORE!!! CUSTOM TILE, BUILT IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER AND BUILT IN BAR AREA. DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM WITH ENSUITE BATHROOM. THIS BACKYARD OASIS IS READY FOR SUMMER WITH AN EXTENDED PATIO WHICH RUNS THE LENGTH OF THE HOME, A PEBBLE-TEC POOL, BEEHIVE FIREPLACE, BUILT IN BBQ AND RAMADA. UPSTAIRS OPENS TO A LOFT WITH A LARGE OPEN AREA TO BE USED FOR ENTERTAINING, MEDIA