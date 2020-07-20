1317 West Sparrow Drive

Amenities

This is a great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the desirable subdivision of Clemente Ranch. Walking distance to great Chandler school of Tarwater Elementary. This home has a great room floor plan with vaulted ceilings and brand new tile throughout, no carpet! Open Kitchen with island and breakfast room. Fridge, built in microwave and brand new dishwasher. Large grassy backyard. Corner lot. Short walk to community play ground and park area. Close to Loop 202 and Ocotillo shopping. Well maintained. This home has it all and Great Chandler location. Pets may be considered with additional pet rent and pet deposit. Owner will maintain front yard landscaping tenant is responsible for backyard

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.