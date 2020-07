1270 W CHICAGO Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court parking playground volleyball court

GREAT SINGLE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN FANTASTIC LOCATION, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, FREEWAYS, AND CHANDLER HOSPITAL. TWO TONE PAINT, NUETRAL CARPET AND TILE THROUGH OUT. GREAT ROOM FLOORPLAN WITH VAULTED CEILINGS. SPACIOUS KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND A BAY WINDOW IN THE EATING AREA. MASTER BATH HAS A HUGE SHOWER AND LARGE VANITY AREA. MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES A LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET AND SITTING AREA WITH BAY WINDOW. COVERED PATIO AND LARGE BACKYARD. HUGE NEIGHBORHOOD PARK WITH PLAYGROUND, BASKETBALL AND VOLLEYBALL. NO CATS. DOGS MUST BE APPROVED BY LANDLORD.