Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1253 W Winchester Way
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:18 PM

1253 W Winchester Way

1253 West Winchester Way · No Longer Available
Location

1253 West Winchester Way, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Messina Three Bedroom W/ Pool! - Classic floor plan in this clean Chandler home! 3 bedrooms with an office/den, formal living room, open floor plan in the kitchen and family room. Fenced play pool, ceiling fans, tile, granite kitchen, stainless appliances, soft water system, Jacuzzi tube, central vacuum system, 3 car garage. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT! $250 Admin fee due at lease signing/move in. Sales tax and service fee not included in lease price. Washer, dryer and refrigerator in property are not warranted. Tenants may use but Owner will not repair or replace if broken.

(RLNE4751288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 W Winchester Way have any available units?
1253 W Winchester Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 W Winchester Way have?
Some of 1253 W Winchester Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 W Winchester Way currently offering any rent specials?
1253 W Winchester Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 W Winchester Way pet-friendly?
No, 1253 W Winchester Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1253 W Winchester Way offer parking?
Yes, 1253 W Winchester Way offers parking.
Does 1253 W Winchester Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1253 W Winchester Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 W Winchester Way have a pool?
Yes, 1253 W Winchester Way has a pool.
Does 1253 W Winchester Way have accessible units?
No, 1253 W Winchester Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 W Winchester Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 W Winchester Way does not have units with dishwashers.
