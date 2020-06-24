1253 W Winchester Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Messina Three Bedroom W/ Pool! - Classic floor plan in this clean Chandler home! 3 bedrooms with an office/den, formal living room, open floor plan in the kitchen and family room. Fenced play pool, ceiling fans, tile, granite kitchen, stainless appliances, soft water system, Jacuzzi tube, central vacuum system, 3 car garage. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT! $250 Admin fee due at lease signing/move in. Sales tax and service fee not included in lease price. Washer, dryer and refrigerator in property are not warranted. Tenants may use but Owner will not repair or replace if broken.



(RLNE4751288)