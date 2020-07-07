1242 W Rosewood

Amenities

This Charming Single story 3-Bedroom 2-Bath Home is located in Crystal Bay at Elliott and Alma School in Chandler at Parkwood Estates.Built in 1984 this home has over 1020 s.f of living space and includes tile and laminate in the living room and bedroom.Neutral colors throughout, ceiling fans and a great low maintenance backyard great for entertaining and enjoying the lovely Arizona evenings.Right in the heart of Chandler’s growth center, this home is near shopping, schools, and easy freeway access. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour. ***2-weeks Free Rent*** Sorry No Pets Allowed $1295 Refundable deposit