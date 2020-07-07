All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 1 2020

1242 W Rosewood

1242 West Rosewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1242 West Rosewood Court, Chandler, AZ 85224
Crystal Bay Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This Charming Single story 3-Bedroom 2-Bath Home is located in Crystal Bay at Elliott and Alma School in Chandler at Parkwood Estates.Built in 1984 this home has over 1020 s.f of living space and includes tile and laminate in the living room and bedroom.Neutral colors throughout, ceiling fans and a great low maintenance backyard great for entertaining and enjoying the lovely Arizona evenings.Right in the heart of Chandler&#8217;s growth center, this home is near shopping, schools, and easy freeway access. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour. ***2-weeks Free Rent*** Sorry No Pets Allowed $1295 Refundable deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 W Rosewood have any available units?
1242 W Rosewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 W Rosewood have?
Some of 1242 W Rosewood's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 W Rosewood currently offering any rent specials?
1242 W Rosewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 W Rosewood pet-friendly?
No, 1242 W Rosewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1242 W Rosewood offer parking?
No, 1242 W Rosewood does not offer parking.
Does 1242 W Rosewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1242 W Rosewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 W Rosewood have a pool?
Yes, 1242 W Rosewood has a pool.
Does 1242 W Rosewood have accessible units?
No, 1242 W Rosewood does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 W Rosewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1242 W Rosewood has units with dishwashers.

