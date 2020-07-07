1229 W RAVEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Location! Clemente Ranch, Popular Shea model, 5 bed, 3 bath home situated on N/S corner lot, adjacent to Lush Green Belt/park. Home boasts upgraded diagonal 20'' set tile, with diamond drop accents. Full bed/bath downstairs. Open Kitchen w/breakfast bar overlooking Family room w/cozy Fireplace. Upstairs oversized Master w/jetted tub, large walkin closet. Three additional bedrooms offer room for all. Large corner lot, large covered patio w/pool in private setting. Near Intel, Desired Hamilton High School District,Near 202,Near Chandler Fashion Mall, Near Chandler Hospital, Near Octotillo, Restaurants, Upscale Shopping. If you have been waiting for that special home in Clemente Ranch.