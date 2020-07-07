All apartments in Chandler
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:38 PM

1229 W RAVEN Drive

1229 West Raven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1229 West Raven Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Location! Clemente Ranch, Popular Shea model, 5 bed, 3 bath home situated on N/S corner lot, adjacent to Lush Green Belt/park. Home boasts upgraded diagonal 20'' set tile, with diamond drop accents. Full bed/bath downstairs. Open Kitchen w/breakfast bar overlooking Family room w/cozy Fireplace. Upstairs oversized Master w/jetted tub, large walkin closet. Three additional bedrooms offer room for all. Large corner lot, large covered patio w/pool in private setting. Near Intel, Desired Hamilton High School District,Near 202,Near Chandler Fashion Mall, Near Chandler Hospital, Near Octotillo, Restaurants, Upscale Shopping. If you have been waiting for that special home in Clemente Ranch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 W RAVEN Drive have any available units?
1229 W RAVEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 W RAVEN Drive have?
Some of 1229 W RAVEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 W RAVEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1229 W RAVEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 W RAVEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1229 W RAVEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1229 W RAVEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1229 W RAVEN Drive offers parking.
Does 1229 W RAVEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 W RAVEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 W RAVEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1229 W RAVEN Drive has a pool.
Does 1229 W RAVEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1229 W RAVEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 W RAVEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 W RAVEN Drive has units with dishwashers.

