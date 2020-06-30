1160 W RAVEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

Super clean and ready to move in. Not the usual beat up rental. This is a charming, well appointed home with many upgrades. Single level, beautiful granite countertops, wood floors, tile, upgraded lighting and fans. Plantation shutters, mirrored closet doors, jetted tub, water softening system, built in fire pit, mature landscape. Next to a large beautiful park. Close to great shopping, food and easy access to the Price corridor, 101 and 202. Great school district. This is one you need to see. :)