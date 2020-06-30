All apartments in Chandler
1160 W RAVEN Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

1160 W RAVEN Drive

1160 West Raven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1160 West Raven Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Super clean and ready to move in. Not the usual beat up rental. This is a charming, well appointed home with many upgrades. Single level, beautiful granite countertops, wood floors, tile, upgraded lighting and fans. Plantation shutters, mirrored closet doors, jetted tub, water softening system, built in fire pit, mature landscape. Next to a large beautiful park. Close to great shopping, food and easy access to the Price corridor, 101 and 202. Great school district. This is one you need to see. :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 W RAVEN Drive have any available units?
1160 W RAVEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 W RAVEN Drive have?
Some of 1160 W RAVEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 W RAVEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1160 W RAVEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 W RAVEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1160 W RAVEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1160 W RAVEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1160 W RAVEN Drive offers parking.
Does 1160 W RAVEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 W RAVEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 W RAVEN Drive have a pool?
No, 1160 W RAVEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1160 W RAVEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1160 W RAVEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 W RAVEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 W RAVEN Drive has units with dishwashers.

