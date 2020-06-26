1160 E HAWKEN Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Single level wonderful executive home in gated community. Access to playgrounds. Spacious formal/dining room, huge kitchen with island with bonus work sink, tons of cabinets and counter space, granite, built-in microwave all over looking the family room. Split master with 2 walk in closets, neutral tile and carpet, soaring ceilings and self monitored security are few of the upgrades In addition there are garage cabinets, a separate, over-sized laundry room with utility sinks and upgraded cabinets. Low Maintenance Backyard landscaping. North/South exposure. All of this close to the 202, 101, entertainment, restaurants, and great schools. Gracious Arizona living. Available September 15, 2019