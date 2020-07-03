All apartments in Chandler
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

1145 E Locust Dr.

1145 East Locust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1145 East Locust Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Lantana Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1145 E Locust Dr. Available 02/24/20 4 Bed 3 Bath with Private Pool in south Chandler, Ocotillo area - Great family home built by Fulton Homes. Lantana Ranch is a premium neighborhood with community parks and family atmosphere all around it. Great curb appeal with sit out in the front. As you enter elegant living room welcomes you, with stairways on the side to go upstairs. Family room with gourmet kitchen looking in to each other. Good size Kitchen and family with Kitchen Island and good condition appliances including refrigerator. Good size covered Patio and fenced for safety to the pool. There is a lovable play pool very well kept with low maintenance yard.Full bed and bath down stairs. Master and other 2 bedrooms upstairs with massive loft for entertainment.Deck attached to the loft will give you a very good view of the pool.

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

Rental Tax 1.5%

(RLNE4440589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 E Locust Dr. have any available units?
1145 E Locust Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 E Locust Dr. have?
Some of 1145 E Locust Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 E Locust Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1145 E Locust Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 E Locust Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145 E Locust Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1145 E Locust Dr. offer parking?
No, 1145 E Locust Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1145 E Locust Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 E Locust Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 E Locust Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1145 E Locust Dr. has a pool.
Does 1145 E Locust Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1145 E Locust Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 E Locust Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 E Locust Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

