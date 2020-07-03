Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

1145 E Locust Dr. Available 02/24/20 4 Bed 3 Bath with Private Pool in south Chandler, Ocotillo area - Great family home built by Fulton Homes. Lantana Ranch is a premium neighborhood with community parks and family atmosphere all around it. Great curb appeal with sit out in the front. As you enter elegant living room welcomes you, with stairways on the side to go upstairs. Family room with gourmet kitchen looking in to each other. Good size Kitchen and family with Kitchen Island and good condition appliances including refrigerator. Good size covered Patio and fenced for safety to the pool. There is a lovable play pool very well kept with low maintenance yard.Full bed and bath down stairs. Master and other 2 bedrooms upstairs with massive loft for entertainment.Deck attached to the loft will give you a very good view of the pool.



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.



Rental Tax 1.5%



(RLNE4440589)