1132 W Oriole Way

RARE TO FIND SINGLE LEVEL, 4 BED_2 BATH WITH POOL IN CLEMENTE RANCH, CHANDLER - THIS A BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN THE EXQUISITE CHANDLER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT! MODERN PAINT SCHEMES, UPGRADED COUNTER TOPS AND A REFRESHING POOL ARE AMONG THE MANY POSITIVES THIS PROPERTY HAS TO OFFER. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, REVERSE OSMOSIS AND A WATER SOFTENER ARE INCLUDED. EVERY ROOM HAS A CEILING FAN AND THE FRONT AND BACK YARDS ARE PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED FOR ARIZONA WEATHER. THIS IS A HOUSE YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS SEEING!



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, TEXT AGENT Jennifer Asis 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.



Tenant Occupied / Property Available for June Move In



Rental Tax 1.5%



