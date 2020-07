1042 W WILDHORSE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

IN PROCESS OF GETTING HOME PAINTED, CLEANED ETC. WILL BE READY 2/15/19. STUNNING 5 BEDRROOM OR 6! WITH 3 FULL BATHROOMS. HUGE EXTRA 6TH OPEN ROOM UPSTAIRS. HOME HAS LOFT, 3 FULL BATHROOMS, SEPERATE MASTER BEDROOM UPSTAIRS. BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. ALL NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDED. SIDE BY SIDE FRIDGE WITH WATER AND ICE. VERY NICE POOL WITH WATERFALL. CUSTOM PAINT THROUGHOUT. CORIAN C-TOPS. EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO 202 & 101! WON'T LAST!!! ALL EXTERIOR JUST PAINTED IN 2018. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT!!