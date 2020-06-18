37300 n tom darlington dr L

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Mountain side Casita - Property Id: 265555



Looking for a 6 month lease. Owner will be moving in next December. Amazing hillside retreat. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage has it all. Vaulted ceilings with 2 atrium's and high windows for lots of natural light. The split floorplan has a large living room and is already equipt with a big screen mounted over the fireplace. The Patio space is nothing short of amazing with island BBQ, veggie sink, loads of rose bushes and amazing views. The patio has direct access to the common area and a flagstone walk bath to the hillside pool. Walk to shopping across the street.

Property Id 265555



(RLNE5798474)