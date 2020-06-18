All apartments in Carefree
Find more places like 37300 n tom darlington dr L.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carefree, AZ
/
37300 n tom darlington dr L
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

37300 n tom darlington dr L

37300 North Tom Darlington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carefree
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

37300 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree, AZ 85331

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Mountain side Casita - Property Id: 265555

Looking for a 6 month lease. Owner will be moving in next December. Amazing hillside retreat. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage has it all. Vaulted ceilings with 2 atrium's and high windows for lots of natural light. The split floorplan has a large living room and is already equipt with a big screen mounted over the fireplace. The Patio space is nothing short of amazing with island BBQ, veggie sink, loads of rose bushes and amazing views. The patio has direct access to the common area and a flagstone walk bath to the hillside pool. Walk to shopping across the street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265555
Property Id 265555

(RLNE5798474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37300 n tom darlington dr L have any available units?
37300 n tom darlington dr L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carefree, AZ.
What amenities does 37300 n tom darlington dr L have?
Some of 37300 n tom darlington dr L's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37300 n tom darlington dr L currently offering any rent specials?
37300 n tom darlington dr L isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37300 n tom darlington dr L pet-friendly?
Yes, 37300 n tom darlington dr L is pet friendly.
Does 37300 n tom darlington dr L offer parking?
Yes, 37300 n tom darlington dr L does offer parking.
Does 37300 n tom darlington dr L have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37300 n tom darlington dr L offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37300 n tom darlington dr L have a pool?
Yes, 37300 n tom darlington dr L has a pool.
Does 37300 n tom darlington dr L have accessible units?
No, 37300 n tom darlington dr L does not have accessible units.
Does 37300 n tom darlington dr L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37300 n tom darlington dr L has units with dishwashers.
Does 37300 n tom darlington dr L have units with air conditioning?
No, 37300 n tom darlington dr L does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Carefree 2 BedroomsCarefree 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Carefree 3 BedroomsCarefree Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Carefree Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College