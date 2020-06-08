/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
84 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Carefree, AZ
7112 E RIDGEVIEW Lane
7112 E Ridgeview Ln, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2330 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! Gorgeous Furnished Rental Custom 2 Bedroom home in highly sought after, (private gated) community of Ridgeview Estates. 2 Car Garage, Mountain views.
37626 N TRANQUIL Trail
37626 North Tranquil Trail, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
960 sqft
QUAINT VILLAGE ONLY MINUTES FROM CAREFREE`S TOWN CENTER. FULLY FURNISHED. MOUNTAIN & SUNSETS VIEWS. BEST PRICE IN CAREFREE!! $850 FOR A YEAR LEASE MASTER BED: QUEEN. 2ND BEDROOM TWO TWINS. HOA REGULATIONS: ADULT 18 PLUS COMMUNITY. NO PETS.
Boulders Carefree
1725 E STAGHORN Lane
1725 Staghorn Lane, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1690 sqft
Relax and enjoy the beautiful Sonoran Desert at this charming private retreat located on a quiet cul-de-sac in The Boulders community.
37300 n tom darlington dr L
37300 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1520 sqft
Mountain side Casita - Property Id: 265555 Looking for a 6 month lease. Owner will be moving in next December. Amazing hillside retreat. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage has it all.
Results within 1 mile of Carefree
Legend Trail
9327 E WHITEWING Drive
9327 East Whitewing Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1765 sqft
Beautiful former model home located on Legend Trail golf course. This home is beautifully decorated, and has a private pool and spa, firepit, great mountain views. Use of community facilities with heated pool, spa, fitness center, and tennis courts.
Legend Trail
9670 E CHUCKWAGON Lane
9670 East Chuckwagon Lane, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1560 sqft
LOCATED ON THE 8TH GREEN OF THE LEGEND TRAIL GOLF COURSE, THIS HOME IS MODEL PERFECT AND FULL OF UPGRADES. 18' ITALIAN TILE, GAS FIREPLACE, ENTERTAINMENT NICHE. ROCK WATERFALL FLOWS INTO THE HEATED SPOOL.
Terravita
7125 E CANYON WREN Circle
7125 East Canyon Wren Circle, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1974 sqft
Furnished Rental . This Home offers two bedrooms two bath plus den... . Great Mountain Views from rear yard, Light and bright and cheery with tile floors and carpet, Plantation Shutters, the master closet also has built in shelving as well.
Terravita
6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way
6549 Shooting Star Way, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1429 sqft
Furnished Rental - Treasured 7th Fairway location w/no cart path or golf balls! Impeccably maintained & updated Great room plan features ideal sunny south facing backyard.
Terravita
6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way
6732 East Soaring Eagle Way, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1974 sqft
Furnished Rental. Terravita at it's Finest. Premier Location..Private with Mountain views. Stunning New Kitchen with Refinished cabinetry, Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Pottery Barn lighting fixture.
Terravita
32979 N 70TH Street
32979 North 70th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1409 sqft
Furnished Rental - Stunning Arbor on 13th fairway with tons of privacy & views of Winfield Mountain, partial Boulders & Black Mountain. Premium Lot!! Home is in pristine condition with a beautiful remodel with clean lines.....
Terravita
6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way
6775 East Soaring Eagle Way, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1974 sqft
Furnished Rental. Nice clean Crista Model with an inviting front patio style entry. Easy care home with tile throughout. Great room style living room/dining area. Eat in kitchen (gas stove) with center island.
36600 N CAVE CREEK Road
36600 North Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1558 sqft
Available from June 1 through October 31...Nestled in the scenic desert foothills, you can enjoy nature at it's best. This home backs to the mountains with a view of natural area surrounding you.
36601 N Mule Train Road
36601 North Mule Train Road, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2035 sqft
Luxury Lifestyle in Sunny Arizona. This beautiful downstairs Townhouse is fully furnished, complete from Linen, Towels to Flatware and Cooking Utensils.
Boulders Carefree
7800 E BOULDERS Parkway
7800 East Boulders Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
2229 sqft
Enjoy the beauty and serenity of the desert in the The Boulders resort community. This charming and bright home has incredible views of surrounding mountains, sunsets and lush golf course.
Terravita
6579 E Amber Sun Drive
6579 East Amber Sun Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
2451 sqft
This beautiful South facing Home with Golf Course Views of the 2nd Fairway is your ideal Vacation Retreat close to the Terravita Clubhouse. The Arcus Model with Bonus Room is upgraded to accommodate Guests with Mobility Challenges.
Legend Trail
9562 E Chuckwagon Lane
9562 East Chuckwagon Lane, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1832 sqft
While situated on the 9th hole of the Legend Trail Golf Course, this home is extremely quiet and private due to the large desert buffer.
Terravita
6782 E Nightingale Star Circle
6782 East Nightingale Star Circle, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1409 sqft
With a superb, unobstructed view of Carefree's iconic Black Mountain, this beautiful home provides the perfect location for experiencing the Terravita resort lifestyle. A just completed renovation has updated the home to exacting standards.
37801 N CAVE CREEK Road
37801 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Jan - April $2400, May - October $1500 Nov - $2000, Dec - $2400Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath patio home rental in old town of Cave Creek, minutes from Carefree. Home fully remodeled and nicely appointed with great mountain views.
Boulders Carefree
3203 E ARROYO SECO Road
3203 East Arroyo Seco, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
2838 sqft
Escape to this tranquil retreat. Spectacular sunset, golf, and mountain views! Inviting split floor plan with bright dining and living rooms for entertaining friends. Two master suites with separate patio exits.
Results within 5 miles of Carefree
Desert Mountain
10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive
10103 East Graythorn Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1836 sqft
FABULOUS location and VIEWS from this Sonoran Cottage! Walk to the Sonoran Spa in two minutes. Bright and light with north /south exposure. Two bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus spa and fireplace on the spacious patio. Sleeps King, Queen.
32147 N 73RD Place
32147 North 73rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2246 sqft
Wonderfully furnished patio home in north Scottsdale in gated Solstice at Sevano. Fireplace, upgraded fixtures, furnishings. Den features pull out sofa. Quiet backyard with covered patio and fire pit overlooks the desert.
Troon North
28417 N 101ST Place
28417 North 101st Place, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1484 sqft
Stunning Troon North fully furnished vacation rental in the highly desirable location in North Scottsdale. You'll love the 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car garage corner lot home! Remodeled with all of the finest finishes and furnishings.
Desert Mountain
11095 E HONEY MESQUITE Drive
11095 East Honey Mesquite Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
3397 sqft
BRIGHT, OPEN SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH NEW BERBER CARPET THROUGHOUT. THREE FIREPLACES, GRANITE TILE & COUNTERS IN KITCHEN. IN-GROUND SPA AND BOULDER WATER FEATURE FALL INTO BEAUTIFUL PEBBLE-TEC POOL.
Legend Trail
9583 E RAINDANCE Trail
9583 East Raindance Trail, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1832 sqft
Not available for Jan.-April 202 Fully furnished 2/2 bedroom/bath on the 18th fairway of the Legend Trail Golf Course. The open great room plan has a master bedroom with a private courtyard, a second bedroom & bath & a den/office with built-ins.
