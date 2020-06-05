/
furnished apartments
129 Furnished Apartments for rent in Carefree, AZ
1 Unit Available
7112 E RIDGEVIEW Lane
7112 E Ridgeview Ln, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2330 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! Gorgeous Furnished Rental Custom 2 Bedroom home in highly sought after, (private gated) community of Ridgeview Estates. 2 Car Garage, Mountain views.
1 Unit Available
7431 E SUNDANCE Trail
7431 East Sundance Trail, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1922 sqft
Beautiful townhome with stunning mountain views in a 55+ Community! Heated Pool, Tennis Court, Bocce Ball, Pickle-ball, and a Basketball court! Fully furnished, short term rental. Seasonal pricing applies: $2200.00 a mon to $5500.
Carefree Foothills
1 Unit Available
35208 N CHINO Lane
35208 Chino Lane, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4192 sqft
Custom, sophisticated, fully furnished, and located on Black Mountain with incredible views of mountains AND city lights.
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
3030 N Ironwood Drive
3030 Ironwood Court, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1803 sqft
12 Month Lease: $2600/Month.Seasonal Lease (January-April): $5200/Month.Make this your home away from home!Fully furnished. Private beautiful green courtyard with gas BBQ and patio area.
1 Unit Available
36601 N Mule Train Road
36601 North Mule Train Road, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2035 sqft
Luxury Lifestyle in Sunny Arizona. This beautiful downstairs Townhouse is fully furnished, complete from Linen, Towels to Flatware and Cooking Utensils.
Carefree Fore
1 Unit Available
8017 E Carefree Drive
8017 East Carefree Drive, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2700 sqft
Rare vacation lease opportunity in Carefree! With a dramatic view of Black Mountain, this newly renovated property enjoys a superb location near the Civana Resort and Spa.
Carefree Arizona
1 Unit Available
7601 E NONCHALANT Avenue
7601 East Nonchalant Avenue, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2424 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL. Live on the corner of Lazy Lane and Nonchalant Avenue in Carefree, Arizona. Modern three bedroom, three bath retreat. Walking distance to everything Carefree has to offer.
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
3000 E Ironwood Road
3000 Ironwood Road, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3930 sqft
Stunning Southwest design featuring many architectural elements in stone fireplaces and walls. Dramatic ceilings, ironwork, and retractable glass doors.
1 Unit Available
37626 N TRANQUIL Trail
37626 North Tranquil Trail, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
960 sqft
QUAINT VILLAGE ONLY MINUTES FROM CAREFREE`S TOWN CENTER. FULLY FURNISHED. MOUNTAIN & SUNSETS VIEWS. BEST PRICE IN CAREFREE!! $850 FOR A YEAR LEASE MASTER BED: QUEEN. 2ND BEDROOM TWO TWINS. HOA REGULATIONS: ADULT 18 PLUS COMMUNITY. NO PETS.
1 Unit Available
39897 N Father Kino Trail
39897 North Father Kino Trail, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$27,500
4923 sqft
THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! (Jan - Apr $27,500) (May, Oct - Dec $20,000) (June - September $12,500) This secluded estate is perfect for a celebrity, athlete, CEO or just a retired
Results within 1 mile of Carefree
1 Unit Available
6453 E PASO NUEVO Drive
6453 East Pasa Neuevo Drive, Cave Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
960 sqft
Call for pricing. Price changes based on length of stay and season. Example Estimates: January to April $3300.00; May to October $2000 - November to December 2800.
1 Unit Available
6145 E CAVE CREEK Road
6145 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1760 sqft
Incredible 3 bedroom 2 bath new condo nestled in the heart of Cave Creek yet very quiet and private. Open floor plan with split bedrooms, covered patio with mountain views.
Canyon Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
36138 N SUMMIT Drive
36138 North Summit Drive, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
5082 sqft
The perfect Luxury Seasonal Rental, fully furnished and decorated including bedding and sheets and full kitchen and bar ware. 4 Ensuite Bedrooms.
Winfield
1 Unit Available
7347 E EAGLE FEATHER Road
7347 East Eagle Feather Road, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2287 sqft
This is a beautifully furnished home with 3 large bedrooms plus a den. Open gourmet kitchen with family room. Formal dining area as well as living room. Lots of tile and a charming fireplace in family room. Large backyard with built in BBQ area.
Desert Mountain
1 Unit Available
9792 E FORGOTTEN HILLS Drive
9792 East Forgotten Hills Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3067 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom suite Lantana model with many upgrades. Home features Marbella stone floors, granite kitchen, surround sound, pebble tec spa, and wonderful mountain views. Wireless internet access. Desert Mountain amenities for members only.
Terravita
1 Unit Available
33938 N 66TH Way
33938 North 66th Way, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2400 sqft
Furnished Rental. Great Black Mountain Views in this STELLA model. Come and enjoy the Terravita and North Scottsdale lifestyle every day. This Well Maintained home with 3 bedrooms, 2.
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6507 E Shooting Star Way
6507 Shooting Star Way, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1928 sqft
Beautifully furnished high end vacation rental home in the highly desirable Terravita gated community in north Scottsdale! Impeccably upgraded w/Tuscan tile floors everywhere but the bedrooms, brand new refrigerator, great light fixtures, gas
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6960 E WHISPERING MESQUITE Trail
6960 East Whispering Mesquite Trail, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
This home is furnished and is rentable from April through October 2020 - This 2 bedroom 2 bath Novus model has been beautifully maintained and updated.
Terravita
1 Unit Available
7125 E CANYON WREN Circle
7125 East Canyon Wren Circle, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1974 sqft
Furnished Rental . This Home offers two bedrooms two bath plus den... . Great Mountain Views from rear yard, Light and bright and cheery with tile floors and carpet, Plantation Shutters, the master closet also has built in shelving as well.
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way
6549 Shooting Star Way, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1429 sqft
Furnished Rental - Treasured 7th Fairway location w/no cart path or golf balls! Impeccably maintained & updated Great room plan features ideal sunny south facing backyard.
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6193 E BRILLIANT SKY Drive
6193 East Brilliant Sky Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2329 sqft
Furnished Rental. Great Black Mountain Views from the front courtyard and the home backs to the 4 tee box. This home is a STELLA model with a sunny south backyard. Come and enjoy the Terravita and North Scottsdale lifestyle every day.
Terravita
1 Unit Available
32979 N 70TH Street
32979 North 70th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1409 sqft
Furnished Rental - Stunning Arbor on 13th fairway with tons of privacy & views of Winfield Mountain, partial Boulders & Black Mountain. Premium Lot!! Home is in pristine condition with a beautiful remodel with clean lines.....
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way
6775 East Soaring Eagle Way, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1974 sqft
Furnished Rental. Nice clean Crista Model with an inviting front patio style entry. Easy care home with tile throughout. Great room style living room/dining area. Eat in kitchen (gas stove) with center island.
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6564 E WHISPERING MESQUITE Trail
6564 East Whispering Mesquite Trail, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2459 sqft
Open dates from May 1 through Nov., 2020 Furnished rental. Immaculate home has 3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths with den / bonus room located on a premium oversized lot.
