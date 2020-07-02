/
luxury apartments
51 Luxury Apartments for rent in Carefree, AZ
39897 N Father Kino Trail
39897 North Father Kino Trail, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$27,500
4923 sqft
THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! (Jan - Apr $27,500) (May, Oct - Dec $20,000) (June - September $12,500) This secluded estate is perfect for a celebrity, athlete, CEO or just a retired
Canyon Ridge Estates
36138 N SUMMIT Drive
36138 North Summit Drive, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
5082 sqft
The perfect Luxury Seasonal Rental, fully furnished and decorated including bedding and sheets and full kitchen and bar ware. 4 Ensuite Bedrooms.
Boulders Carefree
7800 E BOULDERS Parkway
7800 East Boulders Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
2229 sqft
Enjoy the beauty and serenity of the desert in the The Boulders resort community. This charming and bright home has incredible views of surrounding mountains, sunsets and lush golf course.
Desert Mountain
37821 N 97TH Way
37821 North 97th Way, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
4710 sqft
Beautiful Tuscan home with large family room open to kitchen, formal dining and living. Private den/office just. 2 private guest on suites with large master.
Sand Flower
8193 E SAND FLOWER Drive
8193 East Sand Flower Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3760 sqft
Furnished seasonal or long term rental. Low season $5,500, mid-season $8500, high season $10,000. Long term rate TBA. Resort style living at its finest. Come stay at the Hershey Homestead and you will never want to leave.
Boulders Carefree
7450 E ARROYO HONDO Road
7450 East Arroyo Hondo Road Ii, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
5119 sqft
Fabulous Private Retreat nestled on just under 4 acres with sweeping views of the Sonoran Desert, Mountains and Golf Course. The residence features 2 bedrooms in the main house.
Desert Mountain
9361 E SUNDANCE Trail
9361 East Sundance Trail, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
4801 sqft
Exquisite contemporary home on Renegade's 15th green. Newly remodeled with meticulous care. Floor to ceiling windows provide spectacular golf and mountain views.
Desert Mountain
9894 E MIRAMONTE Drive
9894 East Miramonte Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
4089 sqft
Soft contemporary with no steps! Light and bright casual living featuring an open great room/kitchen. Gorgeous mountain and sunset views. 4 private en-suite bedrooms an a den. Fabulous outdoor spaces with pool and spa.
Boulders Carefree
7485 E TUMBLEWEED Drive
7485 East Tumbleweed Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3083 sqft
In the Guard Gated Boulders Resort - Enjoy this peaceful location with exceptional golf and mountain views in the world famous Boulders Resort. South facing backyard is sited between two greens on the Boulder's south course.
Terravita
6332 E DUSTY COYOTE Circle
6332 East Dusty Coyote Circle, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3401 sqft
Resort style living! Stunning views of black mountain, gorgeous backyard oasis with a putting green. Bright open concept with 5 bedrooms and lots of shared living space! Perfect getaway with all that Arizona has to offer. RENTED JAN-APR 2021.
Desert Mountain
40071 N 107TH Place
40071 North 107th Place, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4163 sqft
A warm and inviting southwest territorial style great room floor plan home. Hardwood floors, Viga beams, a lush and tranquil pool setting with outstanding sunset, mountain and twinkling city views.
Desert Mountain
39493 N 107TH Way
39493 North 107th Way, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
2990 sqft
Juniper model with detached Guest House w/ fireplace on the 7th hole of the Apache golf course. All four suites include a full bath and ample closet space so each member of the foursome can have their own private accommodations.
The Estates at Palos Verdes
6034 E DALE Lane
6034 East Dale Lane, Maricopa County, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
4026 sqft
Remarkable vacation home! Available for short or long term lease. Features a main floor master and guest room with 3 extra bedrooms upstairs. Also has a loft area upstairs. Private back yard with pool , fireplace, ping pong table and built in BBQ.
Desert Mountain
40480 N 108TH Street
40480 North 108th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
6203 sqft
Rare opportunity for a classic Southwest estate home with commanding views of multiple golf holes, sunsets and city lights - centrally located in the village of Rose Quartz known as Desert Mountain's ''Gold Coast.
Arissona at Rockaway Valley
6200 E Cielo Run N
6200 East Cielo Run North, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3226 sqft
Come, experiece desert living at its finest in this private, secluded Hacienda Retreat freshly renovated using only the finest materials created by local artisans.
Desert Mountain
39677 N 107TH Way
39677 North 107th Way, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2990 sqft
Fabulous home on the Apache golf course. Open and bright floorplan. Split master with two en-suite guest rooms. South facing with mountain and city light views. Pool and spa. Oct 1 thru May 31 $9000/month, June 1 thru Sept.
Desert Mountain
10083 E SCOPA Trail
10083 E Scopa Trl, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
5389 sqft
Fantastic home featuring a great room floorplan, 4 large guest suites. Two in the main house and two in the casita. Casita also features a living area.
Desert Mountain
10951 E SALERO Drive
10951 East Salero Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
4789 sqft
A wonderfully warm & inviting 3 bedroom, 4bath home set on a knoll w/gorgeous vistas from every window! A fabulous great room, bar room, downstairs game room with wonderful couch which could be slept on, family room and office; so many options for
Desert Mountain
38300 N 102ND Street
38300 North 102nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
8251 sqft
Stunning Luxury Executive or Family Lease! Enjoy the fabulous Sonoran Desert lifestyle with your clients, family or friends in this state-of-the-art contemporary masterpiece. Expansive golf, sunset and city vistas.
Desert Mountain
39096 N 102ND Way
39096 North 102nd Way, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3901 sqft
Spectacular desert contemporary home located in the private guard gated community of Desert Mountain. All bedrooms feature en-suite baths-- one king and three queen beds. Generous covered patio with dining table seating for 10.
Troon North
10907 E VIA DONA Road
10907 East via Dona Road, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
3456 sqft
Now available immediatly !Beautiful custom home located in the prestigous Gated Troon North Golf Community. This open airy floor plan features 4 bedroom and 4 baths. Two master suites each complete with full bath and walk in closets.
Desert Mountain
11011 E TAMARISK Way
11011 East Tamarisk Way, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
5583 sqft
Authentic Southwestern architecture meets indigenous Pueblo- styling to create this sophisticated home designed by Alan Tafoya and built by Shiloh Custom Homes.
Desert Mountain
10980 E OATMAN Drive
10980 East Oatman Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$10,950
4600 sqft
Fabulous floor plan with great room, 4 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half baths as well as separate dining area and sitting room. Incredible outdoor entertaining space with pool, spa, fireplace and built-in barbecue.
Desert Mountain
10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive
10665 East Prospect Point Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4795 sqft
One of the very best rental locations in Desert Mountain offering huge unobstructed views of the Cochise Golf Course, Sunsets, and City Lights.
