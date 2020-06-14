Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Carefree, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carefree renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...

Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
3000 E Ironwood Road
3000 Ironwood Road, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3930 sqft
Stunning Southwest design featuring many architectural elements in stone fireplaces and walls. Dramatic ceilings, ironwork, and retractable glass doors.
Results within 5 miles of Carefree

Desert Mountain
1 Unit Available
40071 N 107TH Place
40071 North 107th Place, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4163 sqft
A warm and inviting southwest territorial style great room floor plan home. Hardwood floors, Viga beams, a lush and tranquil pool setting with outstanding sunset, mountain and twinkling city views.

Bellasera
1 Unit Available
7395 E BRISA Drive
7395 East Brisa Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2485 sqft
Seasonal Furnished Rental in guard gated Bellasera. Available now call for low summer rates ! South facing back yard that is private with views of Lone Mtn.a Home SLEEPS 6 & has 2 Bedrooms-2.

1 Unit Available
8541 E TUMBLEWEED Drive
8541 East Tumbleweed Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
5051 sqft
Resort living at its BEST. This professionally designed residence blends comfort and modern elegance. You can rent this property furnished or unfurnished.
Results within 10 miles of Carefree
60 Units Available
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,329
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1146 sqft
A new construction community with open concept floor plans. Luxury amenities including a chef-inspired kitchen, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, and full-size washer and dryer. Pet-friendly. Fitness and yoga studio.
$
35 Units Available
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1345 sqft
Various sized apartments with top-quality amenities, including quartz counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Complex contains pool with splendid mountain views, gym, game room and business center.
$
Desert Peak
15 Units Available
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, spa baths, vaulted ceilings, and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and a luxury pool, among other amenities. Walking distance from downtown Phoenix.
$
Desert Ridge
8 Units Available
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,675
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. Apartments feature private patios or balconies. Wonderful outdoor recreation area with swimming pool, fire pits, grills and comfortable seating.
64 Units Available
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1345 sqft
Nestled in the vibrant North Scottsdale neighborhood, complete with a myriad of dining and entertainment options, our luxury apartment homes offer a wide variety of features and amenities that cater to all your needs.
Desert Ridge
32 Units Available
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,117
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1467 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment can be a challenge, especially if you have a furry friend.

1 Unit Available
36412 N. 10th Street
36412 North 10th Street, New River, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1520 sqft
Territorial house with horse property! Five stalls and corrals w/auto waters, stallion area, metal feeders/hay rack. This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has Saltillo tile, bedrooms wood floors, ceiling fans in all rooms and the patio.

Pinnacle Peak Estates
1 Unit Available
8042 E WHISPERING WIND Drive
8042 East Whispering Wind Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3196 sqft
Availl short term May-Oct. This desert contemporary home sits on spacious lot with backyard mtn view. Open living area provides plenty of natural light with 11 ft high flat ceilings throughout.

The Peak
1 Unit Available
9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road
9701 East Happy Valley Road, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
4211 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This private enclave is situated on 4.38 acres surrounded by unsurpassed, breathtaking, panoramic views of mountain peaks and city lights.

Village at Aviano
1 Unit Available
3756 E DONALD Drive
3756 East Donald Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
3539 sqft
This beautiful two story house boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an office, a den and a loft.

Desert Ridge
1 Unit Available
21642 N 44TH Place
21642 North 44th Place, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1663 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom unit near Desert Ridge Marketplace. Cinnamon stained maple cabinetry with coordinating island. Silestone countertops. Stone-look tile. Light, almond appliances.

Desert Ridge
1 Unit Available
22629 N 43RD Place
22629 North 43rd Place, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1828 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED! Stunning remodel in sought after Desert Ridge. Professionally designed and completely remodeled, this home will wow you from the moment you walk in the front door.

Troon Village
1 Unit Available
11516 E RANCH GATE Road
11516 East Ranch Gate Road, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2145 sqft
LOOKING FOR THE PERFECT FULLY FURNISHED BEAUTIFUL HOME W/TOTAL PRIVACY & INCREDIBLE VIEWS, THIS VACATION RENTAL; 3 BED; 2.

Greyhawk
1 Unit Available
19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive
19475 North Grayhawk Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1553 sqft
2 bedroom furnished luxury condo for rent in Grayhawk - in gated Tesoro community. Split floor plan is perfect for you and your guests.

1 Unit Available
11346 E MONUMENT Drive
11346 East Monument Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
4702 sqft
Hacienda del Monumento. A luxurious resort setting with beautiful decor throughout.

Greyhawk
1 Unit Available
8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive
8566 East Angel Spirit Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,400
2890 sqft
Fully Furnished Luxury Golf Rental Home. Featuring 24 hour man gated community as well as hourly neighborhood security patrol. Cul-de-sac lot with spectacular mountain views overlooking the Grayhawk golf course. Private courtyard entry. 4 bedrooms 4.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Carefree, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carefree renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

