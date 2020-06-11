/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:30 AM
147 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carefree, AZ
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
3068 E Ironwood Road
3068 Ironwood Road, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3012 sqft
Simply one of the most spectacular locations with incredible views of Black Mountain, the Boulders and the 10th fairway.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7431 E SUNDANCE Trail
7431 East Sundance Trail, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1922 sqft
Beautiful townhome with stunning mountain views in a 55+ Community! Heated Pool, Tennis Court, Bocce Ball, Pickle-ball, and a Basketball court! Fully furnished, short term rental. Seasonal pricing applies: $2200.00 a mon to $5500.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Carefree Foothills
1 Unit Available
35208 N CHINO Lane
35208 Chino Lane, Carefree, AZ
Custom, sophisticated, fully furnished, and located on Black Mountain with incredible views of mountains AND city lights.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Velvet Shadows
1 Unit Available
8961 E VENUS Drive
8961 East Venus Drive, Carefree, AZ
Gorgeous Velvet Shadows long term rental opportunity with massive elevated views of Black Mountain and the Carefee sunset Corridor. 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
3030 N Ironwood Drive
3030 Ironwood Court, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1803 sqft
12 Month Lease: $2600/Month.Seasonal Lease (January-April): $5200/Month.Make this your home away from home!Fully furnished. Private beautiful green courtyard with gas BBQ and patio area.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
3000 E Ironwood Road
3000 Ironwood Road, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3930 sqft
Stunning Southwest design featuring many architectural elements in stone fireplaces and walls. Dramatic ceilings, ironwork, and retractable glass doors.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
1283 E Indian Basket Lane
1283 East Indian Basket Lane, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
2870 sqft
Extraordinary lot with views of the golf course and Black Mountain and boulder outcroppings. Two patios to spend your time - one with a beehive fireplace. Large master suite with sitting room on the first level.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
34770 N LOS REALES Drive
34770 East Los Reales Drive, Carefree, AZ
Beautiful Custom home located on the coveted south base of Black Mountain. Walls of windows allow majestic views of Black Mountain. This Home has soaring 14 ft. ceilings, flagstone flooring with a custom gourmet kitchen open to a great room.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Carefree Arizona
1 Unit Available
7601 E NONCHALANT Avenue
7601 East Nonchalant Avenue, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2424 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL. Live on the corner of Lazy Lane and Nonchalant Avenue in Carefree, Arizona. Modern three bedroom, three bath retreat. Walking distance to everything Carefree has to offer.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5679 E PERDIDO Drive
5679 East Perdido Drive, Carefree, AZ
MOVE-IN READY FOR YOU! LOTS OF SPACE TO GIVE YOU THAT OPEN AND PRIVATE COUNTRY FEEL, BUT STILL CLOSE ENOUGH FOR A SHORT DRIVE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND SUBURBAN LIVING.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
3048 IRONWOOD Road
3048 Ironwood Road, Carefree, AZ
Enjoy stunning Black Mountain views while relaxing by the private pool at this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom residence in the desired Boulders community. Spacious master bedroom downstairs with king bed, sitting area, fireplace, and private patio access.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
1061 E BOULDER Drive
1061 Boulder Dr, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2773 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the much loved resort community of the Boulders. Split floor plan with spacious master opens up to great room with fireplace and a private office.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Carefree Fore
1 Unit Available
8017 E Carefree Drive
8017 East Carefree Drive, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2700 sqft
Rare vacation lease opportunity in Carefree! With a dramatic view of Black Mountain, this newly renovated property enjoys a superb location near the Civana Resort and Spa.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
1314 E Coyote Pass
1314 Coyote Pass, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,400
2995 sqft
This lovely Boulders home on the golf course is currently available for April and May.
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
39897 N Father Kino Trail
39897 North Father Kino Trail, Carefree, AZ
THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! (Jan - Apr $27,500) (May, Oct - Dec $20,000) (June - September $12,500) This secluded estate is perfect for a celebrity, athlete, CEO or just a retired
Results within 1 mile of Carefree
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle
6892 East Nightingale Star Circle, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1385 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom w/incl Casita! 4 blocks walking distance to food, shopping & restaurants.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
La Buena Vida Estates
1 Unit Available
6005 E Sonoran Trail
6005 East Sonoran Trail, Scottsdale, AZ
Immaculate and incredible nearly 3700 square foot home with 5 large bedrooms! Huge lot with mountain views! Large formal living room, dining room, and family room. Massive kitchen with breakfast nook! One bedroom or den downstairs.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6913 E HIGHLAND Road
6913 East Highland Road, Cave Creek, AZ
**First month free with two year lease! Incredible equestrian home with 360 Mountain Views from anywhere on the property. Great split floorplan separating the Master from the other 3 bedrooms.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
38065 N CAVE CREEK Road
38065 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2272 sqft
Beautiful Town of Cave Creek location walking distance to all that matters in the Town. You are 3 minutes to your favorite restaurants and coffee houses not to mention the hiking trails and Spur Cross.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Legend Trail
1 Unit Available
9886 E WHITEWING Drive
9886 East Whitewing Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
Stunning home on a large lot in gated Legend Vista Estates at Legend Trail golf course community! The home features over 4400sf with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 baths.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6145 E CAVE CREEK Road
6145 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1760 sqft
Incredible 3 bedroom 2 bath new condo nestled in the heart of Cave Creek yet very quiet and private. Open floor plan with split bedrooms, covered patio with mountain views.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Winfield
1 Unit Available
7489 E SOARING EAGLE Way
7489 East Soaring Eagle Way, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2503 sqft
OUTSTANDING HOME IN WINFIELD! PRIVATE & QUIET INTERIOR LOT WITH PARTIAL MOUNTAIN VIEWS.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Legend Trail
1 Unit Available
35236 N 92ND Way
35236 North 92nd Way, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1886 sqft
This gorgeous open concept split floor plan home features 12'' ceilings, floor to ceiling windows in the great room, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, a gas cooktop and a breakfast bar.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6469 E AMBER SUN Drive
6469 East Amber Sun Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
Your ultimate vacation destination! Premier golf course lot combined with this beautifully remodeled great room floorpan & resort backyard! 4 bedrooms all ensuite - including large separate casita for ultimate privacy.
