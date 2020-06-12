Apartment List
/
AZ
/
carefree
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 AM

160 Apartments for rent in Carefree, AZ with garage

Carefree apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
3068 E Ironwood Road
3068 Ironwood Road, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3012 sqft
Simply one of the most spectacular locations with incredible views of Black Mountain, the Boulders and the 10th fairway.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7112 E RIDGEVIEW Lane
7112 E Ridgeview Ln, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2330 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! Gorgeous Furnished Rental Custom 2 Bedroom home in highly sought after, (private gated) community of Ridgeview Estates. 2 Car Garage, Mountain views.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7431 E SUNDANCE Trail
7431 East Sundance Trail, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1922 sqft
Beautiful townhome with stunning mountain views in a 55+ Community! Heated Pool, Tennis Court, Bocce Ball, Pickle-ball, and a Basketball court! Fully furnished, short term rental. Seasonal pricing applies: $2200.00 a mon to $5500.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Velvet Shadows
1 Unit Available
8961 E VENUS Drive
8961 East Venus Drive, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2264 sqft
Gorgeous Velvet Shadows long term rental opportunity with massive elevated views of Black Mountain and the Carefee sunset Corridor. 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
1283 E Indian Basket Lane
1283 East Indian Basket Lane, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
2870 sqft
Extraordinary lot with views of the golf course and Black Mountain and boulder outcroppings. Two patios to spend your time - one with a beehive fireplace. Large master suite with sitting room on the first level.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
1725 E STAGHORN Lane
1725 Staghorn Lane, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1690 sqft
Relax and enjoy the beautiful Sonoran Desert at this charming private retreat located on a quiet cul-de-sac in The Boulders community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
34770 N LOS REALES Drive
34770 East Los Reales Drive, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
4033 sqft
Beautiful Custom home located on the coveted south base of Black Mountain. Walls of windows allow majestic views of Black Mountain. This Home has soaring 14 ft. ceilings, flagstone flooring with a custom gourmet kitchen open to a great room.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
1061 E BOULDER Drive
1061 Boulder Dr, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2773 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the much loved resort community of the Boulders. Split floor plan with spacious master opens up to great room with fireplace and a private office.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Carefree Fore
1 Unit Available
8017 E Carefree Drive
8017 East Carefree Drive, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2700 sqft
Rare vacation lease opportunity in Carefree! With a dramatic view of Black Mountain, this newly renovated property enjoys a superb location near the Civana Resort and Spa.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
3000 E Ironwood Road
3000 Ironwood Road, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3930 sqft
Stunning Southwest design featuring many architectural elements in stone fireplaces and walls. Dramatic ceilings, ironwork, and retractable glass doors.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5679 E PERDIDO Drive
5679 East Perdido Drive, Carefree, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3315 sqft
MOVE-IN READY FOR YOU! LOTS OF SPACE TO GIVE YOU THAT OPEN AND PRIVATE COUNTRY FEEL, BUT STILL CLOSE ENOUGH FOR A SHORT DRIVE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND SUBURBAN LIVING.

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
39897 N Father Kino Trail
39897 North Father Kino Trail, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$27,500
4923 sqft
THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! (Jan - Apr $27,500) (May, Oct - Dec $20,000) (June - September $12,500) This secluded estate is perfect for a celebrity, athlete, CEO or just a retired

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37300 n tom darlington dr L
37300 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1451 sqft
Mountain side Casita - Property Id: 265555 Looking for a 6 month lease. Owner will be moving in next December. Amazing hillside retreat. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage has it all.
Results within 1 mile of Carefree

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle
6892 East Nightingale Star Circle, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1385 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom w/incl Casita! 4 blocks walking distance to food, shopping & restaurants.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Legend Trail
1 Unit Available
9886 E WHITEWING Drive
9886 East Whitewing Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
4420 sqft
Stunning home on a large lot in gated Legend Vista Estates at Legend Trail golf course community! The home features over 4400sf with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 baths.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6145 E CAVE CREEK Road
6145 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1760 sqft
Incredible 3 bedroom 2 bath new condo nestled in the heart of Cave Creek yet very quiet and private. Open floor plan with split bedrooms, covered patio with mountain views.

1 of 92

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way
6549 Shooting Star Way, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1429 sqft
Furnished Rental - Treasured 7th Fairway location w/no cart path or golf balls! Impeccably maintained & updated Great room plan features ideal sunny south facing backyard.

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Terravita
1 Unit Available
7125 E CANYON WREN Circle
7125 East Canyon Wren Circle, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1974 sqft
Furnished Rental . This Home offers two bedrooms two bath plus den... . Great Mountain Views from rear yard, Light and bright and cheery with tile floors and carpet, Plantation Shutters, the master closet also has built in shelving as well.

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6960 E WHISPERING MESQUITE Trail
6960 East Whispering Mesquite Trail, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
This home is furnished and is rentable from April through October 2020 - This 2 bedroom 2 bath Novus model has been beautifully maintained and updated.

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way
6775 East Soaring Eagle Way, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1974 sqft
Furnished Rental. Nice clean Crista Model with an inviting front patio style entry. Easy care home with tile throughout. Great room style living room/dining area. Eat in kitchen (gas stove) with center island.

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way
6732 East Soaring Eagle Way, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1974 sqft
Furnished Rental. Terravita at it's Finest. Premier Location..Private with Mountain views. Stunning New Kitchen with Refinished cabinetry, Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Pottery Barn lighting fixture.

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6193 E BRILLIANT SKY Drive
6193 East Brilliant Sky Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2329 sqft
Furnished Rental. Great Black Mountain Views from the front courtyard and the home backs to the 4 tee box. This home is a STELLA model with a sunny south backyard. Come and enjoy the Terravita and North Scottsdale lifestyle every day.

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6564 E WHISPERING MESQUITE Trail
6564 East Whispering Mesquite Trail, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2459 sqft
Open dates from May 1 through Nov., 2020 Furnished rental. Immaculate home has 3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths with den / bonus room located on a premium oversized lot.

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Terravita
1 Unit Available
32979 N 70TH Street
32979 North 70th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1409 sqft
Furnished Rental - Stunning Arbor on 13th fairway with tons of privacy & views of Winfield Mountain, partial Boulders & Black Mountain. Premium Lot!! Home is in pristine condition with a beautiful remodel with clean lines.....
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Carefree, AZ

Carefree apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Carefree 2 BedroomsCarefree 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarefree 3 BedroomsCarefree Apartments with Balcony
Carefree Apartments with GarageCarefree Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarefree Apartments with ParkingCarefree Apartments with Pool
Carefree Apartments with Washer-DryerCarefree Furnished ApartmentsCarefree Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College