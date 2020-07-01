/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM
148 Apartments for rent in Carefree, AZ with pool
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Boulders Carefree
3068 E Ironwood Road
3068 Ironwood Road, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3012 sqft
Simply one of the most spectacular locations with incredible views of Black Mountain, the Boulders and the 10th fairway.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Carefree Foothills
35208 N CHINO Lane
35208 Chino Lane, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4192 sqft
Custom, sophisticated, fully furnished, and located on Black Mountain with incredible views of mountains AND city lights.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Boulders Carefree
1283 E Indian Basket Lane
1283 East Indian Basket Lane, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
2870 sqft
Extraordinary lot with views of the golf course and Black Mountain and boulder outcroppings. Two patios to spend your time - one with a beehive fireplace. Large master suite with sitting room on the first level.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Carefree Sentinel Rock Estates
5910 E SENTINEL ROCK Road
5910 East Sentinel Rock Road, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
3387 sqft
A Frank Lloyd Wright inspired home located at the end of a cul-de-sac and nestled into Black Mtn. Captivating desert, mountain and city light views. Enter through the steel & glass pivot door to modern luxury.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Carefree Arizona
7601 E NONCHALANT Avenue
7601 East Nonchalant Avenue, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2424 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL. Live on the corner of Lazy Lane and Nonchalant Avenue in Carefree, Arizona. Modern three bedroom, three bath retreat. Walking distance to everything Carefree has to offer.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Boulders Carefree
3048 IRONWOOD Road
3048 Ironwood Road, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3849 sqft
Enjoy stunning Black Mountain views while relaxing by the private pool at this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom residence in the desired Boulders community. Spacious master bedroom downstairs with king bed, sitting area, fireplace, and private patio access.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Boulders Carefree
1725 E STAGHORN Lane
1725 Staghorn Lane, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1690 sqft
Relax and enjoy the beautiful Sonoran Desert at this charming private retreat located on a quiet cul-de-sac in The Boulders community.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Boulders Carefree
3000 E Ironwood Road
3000 Ironwood Road, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3930 sqft
Stunning Southwest design featuring many architectural elements in stone fireplaces and walls. Dramatic ceilings, ironwork, and retractable glass doors.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7112 E RIDGEVIEW Lane
7112 E Ridgeview Ln, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2330 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! Gorgeous Furnished Rental Custom 2 Bedroom home in highly sought after, (private gated) community of Ridgeview Estates. 2 Car Garage, Mountain views.
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
39897 N Father Kino Trail
39897 North Father Kino Trail, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$27,500
4923 sqft
THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! (Jan - Apr $27,500) (May, Oct - Dec $20,000) (June - September $12,500) This secluded estate is perfect for a celebrity, athlete, CEO or just a retired
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7431 E SUNDANCE Trail
7431 East Sundance Trail, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1922 sqft
Beautiful townhome with stunning mountain views in a 55+ Community! Heated Pool, Tennis Court, Bocce Ball, Pickle-ball, and a Basketball court! Fully furnished, short term rental. Seasonal pricing applies: $2200.00 a mon to $5500.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Velvet Shadows
8961 E VENUS Drive
8961 East Venus Drive, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2264 sqft
THIS RENTAL IS ONLY AVAILABLE JULY-SEPTEMBER as an interim unfurnished rental. Perfect for someone in limbo or trying to buy a home. 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
36601 N Mule Train Road
36601 North Mule Train Road, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2035 sqft
Luxury Lifestyle in Sunny Arizona. This beautiful downstairs Townhouse is fully furnished, complete from Linen, Towels to Flatware and Cooking Utensils.
Results within 1 mile of Carefree
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Legend Trail
9327 E WHITEWING Drive
9327 East Whitewing Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1765 sqft
Beautiful former model home located on Legend Trail golf course. This home is beautifully decorated, and has a private pool and spa, firepit, great mountain views. Use of community facilities with heated pool, spa, fitness center, and tennis courts.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6145 E CAVE CREEK Road
6145 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1760 sqft
Incredible 3 bedroom 2 bath new condo nestled in the heart of Cave Creek yet very quiet and private. Open floor plan with split bedrooms, covered patio with mountain views.
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Legend Trail
35236 N 92ND Way
35236 North 92nd Way, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1886 sqft
This gorgeous open concept split floor plan home features 12'' ceilings, floor to ceiling windows in the great room, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, a gas cooktop and a breakfast bar.
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Terravita
6469 E AMBER SUN Drive
6469 East Amber Sun Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2903 sqft
Your ultimate vacation destination! Premier golf course lot combined with this beautifully remodeled great room floorpan & resort backyard! 4 bedrooms all ensuite - including large separate casita for ultimate privacy.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Winfield
7347 E EAGLE FEATHER Road
7347 East Eagle Feather Road, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2287 sqft
This is a beautifully furnished home with 3 large bedrooms plus a den. Open gourmet kitchen with family room. Formal dining area as well as living room. Lots of tile and a charming fireplace in family room. Large backyard with built in BBQ area.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Mirabel Village
9874 E ALLISON Way
9874 East Allison Way, Scottsdale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
4149 sqft
Spectacular 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Furnished North Scottsdale Home. Located in the exclusive gated community of Mirabel Village. Located across from Desert Mountain and just minutes from the towns of Carefree and Cave Creek.
1 of 91
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Ridge Estates
36138 N SUMMIT Drive
36138 North Summit Drive, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
5082 sqft
The perfect Luxury Seasonal Rental, fully furnished and decorated including bedding and sheets and full kitchen and bar ware. 4 Ensuite Bedrooms.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Winfield
7456 E CRESTED SAGUARO Lane
7456 E Crested Saguaro Ln, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,250
2503 sqft
This is a fully furnished, short term rental. Home is unavailable December 2019-April 2020. High Season Pricing ~ $7250 Low Season Pricing ~ $2500 All other months/seasons vary
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Legend Trail
9535 E RAINDANCE Trail
9535 East Raindance Trail, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1832 sqft
Available now through December, call for low off season rates! Gorgeous Legend Trail home on the 18th hole of Legend Trail golf course. Very nicely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home and newfurnishings throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Terravita
33317 N 71ST Street
33317 North 71st Street, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2303 sqft
Enjoy a Resort Style Vacation in this lovely Home in the Award Winning Community of Terravita. Gorgeous Backyard with Pool, Waterfall, Kiva Fireplace, Putting Green and built-in Barbecue and covered Patio.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Legend Trail
35363 N 94TH Place
35363 North 94th Place, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1765 sqft
Already leased Jan. 1 - 3/31. 2021. The Heated Pool is a Spool. This home sits on a choice lot with exceptional views and privacy. Plantation Shutters throughout. Open Kitchen and Great Room plan.
