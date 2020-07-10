/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:37 PM
37 Apartments for rent in Carefree, AZ with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
37626 N TRANQUIL Trail
37626 North Tranquil Trail, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
960 sqft
QUAINT VILLAGE ONLY MINUTES FROM CAREFREE`S TOWN CENTER. FULLY FURNISHED. MOUNTAIN & SUNSETS VIEWS. BEST PRICE IN CAREFREE!! $850 FOR A YEAR LEASE MASTER BED: QUEEN. 2ND BEDROOM TWO TWINS. HOA REGULATIONS: ADULT 18 PLUS COMMUNITY. NO PETS.
Results within 1 mile of Carefree
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Terravita
33690 N 71ST Way
33690 North 71st Way, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2293 sqft
Be the first residents to enjoy this bright and beautifully updated home in the highly sought after Terravita Golf and Country Club.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
36600 N CAVE CREEK Road
36600 North Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available from June 1 through October 31...Nestled in the scenic desert foothills, you can enjoy nature at it's best. This home backs to the mountains with a view of natural area surrounding you.
Results within 5 miles of Carefree
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road
30808 North Sunrise Ranch Road, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1684 sqft
Beautifully secluded custom home! Vaulted ceilings, open kitchen - great room floor plan with formal dining room. Tile throughout the home with split floorplan for added privacy.
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive
5100 Rancho Paloma Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful NEW Condominium WOW Designer finishes throughout this condo. Fab Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, instant hot water and roll out cabinets. Open floor plan, separate den and 9' ceilings .
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Tatum Ranch
5063 E. Lucia Dr.
5063 East Lucia Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1675 sqft
Tatum Ranch 3 bedroom 2.5 bath House - You must see this amazing two story home located in the upscale community of Tatum Ranch. It offers a Formal living room and Family room. It has accents throughout that make this house more unique than most.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Tatum Ranch
4819 E BARWICK Drive
4819 East Barwick Drive, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2600 sqft
For rent in Tatum Ranch - spacious 4 bdrm/2.5 bath home with a separate den! Formal living room with lots of natural light and wood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Carefree
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
54 Units Available
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,329
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1146 sqft
A new construction community with open concept floor plans. Luxury amenities including a chef-inspired kitchen, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, and full-size washer and dryer. Pet-friendly. Fitness and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
12 Units Available
Desert Peak
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1353 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, spa baths, vaulted ceilings, and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and a luxury pool, among other amenities. Walking distance from downtown Phoenix.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Desert Ridge
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,605
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. Apartments feature private patios or balconies. Wonderful outdoor recreation area with swimming pool, fire pits, grills and comfortable seating.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
25 Units Available
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,290
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1345 sqft
Various sized apartments with top-quality amenities, including quartz counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Complex contains pool with splendid mountain views, gym, game room and business center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
29 Units Available
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,196
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1262 sqft
Great location, close to the heart of downtown Phoenix. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
77 Units Available
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1345 sqft
Nestled in the vibrant North Scottsdale neighborhood, complete with a myriad of dining and entertainment options, our luxury apartment homes offer a wide variety of features and amenities that cater to all your needs.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
$
21 Units Available
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1031 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1724 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, spa, and cabanas. Units include nine-foot ceiling with molding, convenient pantry, and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Close to Sprouts Farmers Market and Pinnacle Peak Country Club.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
34 Units Available
Desert Ridge
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,177
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1467 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment can be a challenge, especially if you have a furry friend.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Troon Village
11516 E RANCH GATE Road
11516 East Ranch Gate Road, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2145 sqft
LOOKING FOR THE PERFECT FULLY FURNISHED BEAUTIFUL HOME W/TOTAL PRIVACY & INCREDIBLE VIEWS, THIS VACATION RENTAL; 3 BED; 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Desert Ridge
4354 E ABRAHAM Lane
4354 East Abraham Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1404 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom home in Desert Ridge. Large living room with access to easy care backyard. Eat in kitchen with pantry. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Separate shower and deep garden tub. Stainless steel appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Greyhawk
20750 N 87TH ST 2086
20750 North 87th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1893 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
wow! absolutely stunning split level fully furnished scottsdale 3/2 condo located in the highly sought after Encore at Grayhawk community with all new furnishing, custom high end designer touches through out, fresh updated neutral paint, vaulted
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Greyhawk
19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004
19475 North Grayhawk Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1275 sqft
wow! absolutely gorgeous premium corner upper level scottsdale 2/2 condo located at the prestigious Tesoro at Grayhawk community, fully furnishing, vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen, like new appliances, updated paint, like new carpeting, split
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:50am
Contact for Availability
2250 E DEER VALLEY Road
2250 East Deer Valley Road, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cave Creek Villas, a gated community with in a perfect location for your North Phoenix lifestyle. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Troon Village
10694 E Yearling Dr
10694 East Yearling Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
Lease to Own or Owner Finance this Awe-Inspiring Home! --NO BANK Qualifying, Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity --PERFECT for CALIFORNIA Buyer wanting OUT! --CALL 602-725-1980 --We Help You Own -- Quick & Easy! --Will Work with Agents, pay 4% for Right
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4332 E Siesta Ln
4332 East Siesta Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Available 08/07/20 ** Beautiful 3BR Family Home for Rent near Desert Ridge, NEWLY REMODELED** Look no further!!! Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in a fantastic family neighborhood at the intersection Union Hills and 40th Place.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Desert Ridge
4245 E Folgers Rd
4245 East Folgers Road, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2774 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Desert Ridge Home - Gorgeous!! fully upgraded, two level home in highly sought after Desert Ridge area.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Greyhawk
19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063
19700 North 76th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1403 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bed + 2 Bath + 2 Car Garage Townhouse in Village at Grayhawk - Available for a 07/01/2020 move in.
Similar Pages
Carefree 2 BedroomsCarefree 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarefree 3 BedroomsCarefree Apartments with Balcony
Carefree Apartments with GarageCarefree Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarefree Apartments with ParkingCarefree Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZ